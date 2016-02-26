First things first, if you're not in the mood for parting with your own hard-earned money, then there's always the option of the annual What Hi-Fi? Bristol Show competition.

There's a prize pool of products worth more than £10,000, featuring a Rega turntable signed by Massive Attack and a huge list of kit from the likes of Arcam, B&W, Chord Company, Cyrus, KEF, Naim, Sennheiser and much more besides. You can see the full prize list here.

You can also get a free pair of SoundMagic E10S headphones or a ThumbsUp Dual Power Bank with our What Hi-Fi? magazine subscription offer.

But if you are in the mood for a bargain, there are plenty of special deals to tempt you, with the show promising 15% off most items over £100 sold through the sales desk (exclusions apply). Other deals include...

Arcam MJ A29 amp and FMJ CDS27 CD streamer package - price £1590 - show price £1250

Arcam FMJ A39 amp and FMJ CDS27 CD streamer package - price £2190 - show price £1750

Arcam FMJ A49 amp and FMJ CDS27 CD streamer package - price £4590 - show price £3995

Arcam Solo soundbar - price £649 - show price £495

Audioquest - Buy a DragonFly and get a Jitterbug free - price £168 - show price £129

Audioquest - Buy a pair of Nighthawk headphones and get a free DragonFly DAC - price £628 - show price £499

Cyrus - 20% off all purchases

Dynaudio - 20% off all Xeo 4 speakers plus a free Xeo hub - price £1350 - show price £1080

Dynaudio - 20% off all Xeo 6 speakers plus a free Xeo hub - price £2350 - show price £1880

KEF and Rega - KEF LS50 speakers, Rega Brio amp and RP1 turntable - price £1578 - show price £1200

Kudos - 20% off all speakers

Monitor Audio and Yamaha - Yamaha RXA750 receiver, BDA1040 Blu-ray player, Monitor Audio Bronze 5 home cinema package - price £2740 - show price £2000

PMC - 20% off Diamond Black twenty 22 speakers - price £2075 - show price £1660

PMC - 20% off Diamond Black twenty 24 speakers - price £3595 - show price £2876

PMC - 20% off Diamond Black twenty 26 speakers - price £5995 - show price £4796

Sennheiser - 20% off all orders at the show

Sony - NW-A25HN hi-res Walkman - price £240 - show price £180

Sony - NW-ZX100HN hi-res Walkman - price £500 - show price £400

Sony - NW-ZX2 hi-res Walkman - proce £950 - show price £800

Acoustic Energy - Aego M - price £199 - show price £129

Chord Electronics - Hugo DAC - price £1400 - show price £1260

Chord Electronics - Mojo headphone DAC - price £399 - show price £379

Keith Monks - £210 worth of cleaning fluid free with every Discovery record cleaning machine - price £1505 - show price £1295

Rega - RP1 turntable with A2D phono stage and 1m Chord C-Line interconnect - price £364 - show price £299

Yamaha - a range of deals on selected products

Supra Cables - 50% off

Furutech - special offer on mains lead sets

Questyle QP1r digital audio player - price £699 - show price £569

Fostex PX-5HS active speakers - price £699 - show price £499

Fostex TH500RP headphones - price £599 - show price £485

Fostex TH900 headphones - price £1149 - show price £879

Aperta 155 stand - price £175 - show price £135

Aperta 200 stand - price £225 - show price £175

