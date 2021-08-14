Australian Hi-Fi announces the EISA Awards 2021-2022

Australian Hi-Fi Magazine is proud to be a member of the world-wide Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), which each year gathers together expert reviewers from more than 60 technology magazines and websites specialising in hi-fi, home theatre, in-car electronics, mobile electronics, photo and video from around the world to judge the best product of the year in each class and reward the manufacturer with a coveted EISA Award.

This year, as always, Australian Hi-Fi Magazine voted on the awards given in all the Hi-Fi categories in a complex process that involved nominations, short-lists, listening sessions, extensive laboratory testing and an exhaustive final voting session, all of which were complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic which meant that all collaboration had to be by electronic means.

From the link below you can find all the products that won a ‘Best Product’ prize in the 2021–2022 EISA Award categories individually showcased, along with the final Judges’ Citation for each product. A full list of 2021–2022 EISA Award winners in other categories can be found at the end.

Please note that What Hi-Fi? has no connection with EISA.

Click here for Australian Hi-Fi's presentation of the 2021-2022 EISA Awards.