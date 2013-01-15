Swedish speaker company Audio Pro has unveiled a new AirPlay/DLNA wireless speaker, the £499 Allroom Air One.

As the name implies, it can receive music streamed from an iDevice or computer via AirPlay, and for Windows and Android users there's the option of DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) wireless streaming.

The speaker also includes Audio Pro's 'Direct Link' feature which enables streaming without the speaker being connected to a wireless network – handy if you want to use it outside, for example.

Additional sources can be connected via USB, 3.5mm analogue and optical digital inputs.

There are four drivers in the cabinet (two 1in soft-dome tweeters and two 4.5in bass units) driven by four 25W Class D digital amplifiers with DSP (digital signal processing) control.

The Allroom Air One is available in red, white or black leather with contrasting stitching, and can be used on its own or as part of an Audio Pro multiroom system. Apple owners can download the Audio Pro iOS app from the App Store.

