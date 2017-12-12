From tomorrow (Wednesday 13th), owners of Samsung QLED and 4K TVs (US models only) will be able to stream HDR10+ through their set's Amazon Prime Video app, as reported by Yonhap News.

For the unititiated, HDR10+ is Samsung’s own high dynamic range format that, like rival Dolby Vision HDR, is all about adding dynamic metadata to a HDR signal. This differs to standard HDR10, the static metadata of which means the boundaries of brightness are set at the start of a film or show.



While Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats have been widely adopted across the likes of Netflx and Amazon Prime Video, this collaboration between Samsung and Amazon marks the first time HDR10+ will be available through a streaming service.

Supposedly around 100 TV shows and movies will be available in HDR10+ on the platform, including The Grand Tour and The Man in the High Castle.

The format may be slow off the ground, but as HDR10+ is a free, open format any company can tweak and deploy as it sees fit, Philips and Panasonic are getting on board, as well as content providers like 20th Century Fox. 2018 may be the year for HDR10+, then.

At the moment, compatible US models are unknown – we’ve asked Samsung for further clarification – and the timeline for UK owners of Samsung TVs getting in on the HDR10+ action is unclear. We doubt it’ll be in time for Christmas – bah humbug! – but no doubt we’ll hear more at CES 2018.

