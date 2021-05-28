Amazon Prime Day 2021 dates leaked: mark 21st and 22nd June in your diary

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just three weeks away. According to Bloomberg, Amazon will hold one of the biggest sales events of the year over the 21st and 22nd June. This would mark a return to normal after Prime Day 2020 was derailed by the pandemic.

Bloomberg claims that Amazon has notified staff of the date and told them to keep the information confidential. An announcement is expected in the coming days.

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in July, but last year Amazon shunted the sale to October in order to focus on meeting the increased demand caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. So if these dates are correct, it would get Amazon back to its usual schedule.

As ever, expect to see big discounts on all kinds of products, including headphones, TVs, smartphones, tablets, speakers, turntables and more. We've already started rounding up the best Prime Day TV deals and best Prime Day headphones deals in anticipation of the big day.

Amazon said that last year Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion during Prime Day with sales up 60% year-on-year. And we're sure it's hoping that this year's event can top that success.

