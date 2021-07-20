Amazon brings Fire TV Experience to legacy Sticks, TVs and soundbars

It's virtually no Stick left behind as Amazon rolls out its latest Fire TV OS to a five-year-old Amazon Fire TV Stick. Now even those with a second generation Amazon Fire TV Stick can appreciate the new-look Fire TV Experience UI and all that comes with it.

Amazon heralded the Experience update as its most significant Fire TV software addition when it originally arrived to the Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) back at the end of 2020. The firmware has since become available on the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), and Fire TV (3rd Gen), and now more or less completes its coverage with the inclusion of the Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) as well as Fire TV smart TVs and Fire TV soundars too.

The Experience UI design pares things down to three main screens. The Home page drops you straight into an offer of your favourite apps nestled within a main menu navigation bar. Then you get a sample of film and TV content below through the App Peek feature.

Find allows you to discover content by categories like TV Shows, Movies, and Kids & Family, and then there's Live for live content.

Perhaps the the most useful areas of advancement are with personalisation. The Fire TV Experience adds up to six individual user profiles per household, each with their own customisable home pages and choices of apps pinned to the menu bar.

(Image credit: Amazon)

On top of all this, owners of the 2nd Gen Stick will also get the Amazon Kids area which arrived on more recent Fire TV Sticks back in April. Set up a Kids profile to open up a section of the Experience with thousands of shows and films which are suitable for children.

Parental controls allow you to manage apps, pre-purchased content from a range of services and there's the Parent Dashboard too, accessible on mobile and desktop, where you can monitor activity and set viewing limits.

Should you wish to go the whole hog, you can combine it with the Amazon Kids+ subscription (£1.99/$2.99 per month) for even more content including the likes of Peppa Pig, Mr Bean, Paw Patrol, iCarly, Fireman Sam and Lego Ninjago.

The Fire TV Experience update will be rolled out to these older devices in the coming weeks. Look out for the notification or head into the settings menu for a look.

