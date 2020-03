Billed as sports headphones, they use an adjustable ear hook design in an effort to better stay in place to deliver your tunes.

A closed-back design, they weigh just 5g, are available in red or black and come with an in-line mic that's compatible with iPad, iPod and iPhone.

The AKG K 326 headphones have a suggested retail price of £60 and are out now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.Join us on Facebook.