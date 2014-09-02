The company said that high levels of demand for the Legacy edition of the VK-1s, which sold out after their initial period of availability, would allow production to continue and see them join the Classic and Carbon versions.

It's just over a year since the VK-1s were first commissioned for the Salone del Mobile, one of the leading design events in Milan – and the Legacy version offers all of the design and engineering features from the originals.

Those features include a Titanium diaphragm and high-performance Neodymium magnets, plus a solid aluminium construction. The Legacy version comes with hand-sewn lambskin leather for the headband and cushions.

Meanwhile, there's also a new cable incorporating in-line remote and microphone that'll let you take phone calls, adjust the volume, select tracks and play or pause your tunes. It's compatible with iPhones, iPads and iPods.

The Aedle VK-1 Legacy headphones are initially available from Selfridges from today [September 2nd] for £300, with selected retailers expected to be added in due course.

