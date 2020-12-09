Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist 2021

Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published – that's 13 times a year – we update our playlist with a new selection of the music we've been listening to (and testing with) over the past month.

And guess what? Now is that time.

The January 2021 issue of What Hi-Fi? is now on sale, and we've been pairing Award-winning products to make the best stereo systems you can buy at various price points. If you've been admiring a number of class-leading products, but scratching your head at how to fit them all into a great-sounding system, this is the issue for you.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

(Image credit: Future)

It isn't all traditional hi-fi in this issue, however: we've produced a full round-up of the best sports in-ear headphones, and there's a proper battle between the new PlayStation and Xbox from which there can only be one winner.

As ever, there's also a full complement of First Tests – including our full take on the Apple HomePod Mini – and our exhaustive Buyer's Guide.

Naturally, you're going to need something to test out all your new kit with, so here's a list of 20 songs – handpicked by our editorial team – we've been using for our reviews this month.

And Spotify users, as this is the first issue of our 2021 run, there's a brand new playlist to follow.

Happy listening!

To listen to the playlist via the streaming service of your choice, just click on the relevant link below and load up on new music.

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Spotify playlist 2021

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Tidal playlist January 2021

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Deezer playlist January 2021

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist January 2021