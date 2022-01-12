Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist 2022

Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published – that's 13 times a year – we update our playlist with a new selection of the music we've been listening to (and testing with) over the past month.

And guess what? Now is that time.

The February 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? is now on sale, and this month we're hoping to help guide you to the system of your dreams.

When it comes to putting together your perfect hi-fi system, we know that the choices can be bewildering and the task itself daunting.

To help you realise your music listening goals, in this month's magazine, we've put together seven systems designed to suit a variety of listening preferences, lifestyles and budgets, ranging from a straightforward but remarkable smartphone-based portable combo at just over £1600 to a highly recommended hi-fi purist's dream edging a cool ten grand.

Whatever your needs and budget, there's sure to be something here to steer you to your ideal system. All of the products we've included have our seal of approval, too – there are more What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star rated products here than you can shake a stick at.

Of course, that's not all. There's all the usual hi-fi action you'd expect. As ever, there are reviews of the latest kit in our First Tests section, while a pair of gorgeous stand mounters offering real bass punch and a heavyweight amplifier that majors on muscle feature in our regular Temptations slot.

And finally, if you're looking for some high-quality music, past and present, to put your latest hi-fi purchase through its paces, we've got 20 songs – handpicked by our editorial team – that we've been using for our reviews this month.

(Image credit: Tidal)

To listen to the playlist via the streaming service of your choice, just click on the relevant link to load up on new music or listen to all our favourites from the year so far on the Spotify player below.

Happy listening!

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Spotify playlist 2022

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Tidal playlist February 2022

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Deezer playlist February 2022

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist February 2022

