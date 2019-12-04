Best Sony headphones deals: bargain in-ears, wireless and over-ears

Sony's headphones usually don't come cheap, but if you know where to look, there are some awesome deals to be had. It'snot only the also-rans from Sony's stable that are discounted, either: the pairs on sale include some of the best Sony headphones we've tested this year.

There are huge savings on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones, amongst plenty of others.

Read on, and let the bargain-hunting commence.

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Sony WHCH500B $80 $39 at Walmart

These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.View Deal

Sony EX155AP $30 $15 at Best Buy

This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music. Worth a punt?View Deal

Sony WI-C600N $150 $99 at Best Buy

Another pair of wireless noise cancellers but these use a neckband and earbud combo. You can fine-tune their sound using Sony's own app, and battery life is good.View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 $130 $78 at Amazon

These headphones are wireless, with 30 hours of battery and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away.View Deal

