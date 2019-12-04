Best Sony headphones deals: bargain in-ears, wireless and over-ears

Sony's headphones usually don't come cheap, but if you know where to look, there are some awesome deals to be had. It'snot only the also-rans from Sony's stable that are discounted, either: the pairs on sale include some of the best Sony headphones we've tested this year.
There are huge savings on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones, amongst plenty of others.
Read on, and let the bargain-hunting commence.
Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds
$277 $80 at Focus
This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds. While there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3
$350 $278 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal
Sony WHCH500B
$80 $39 at Walmart
These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.View Deal
Sony EX155AP
$30 $15 at Best Buy
This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music. Worth a punt?View Deal
Sony WI-C600N
$150 $99 at Best Buy
Another pair of wireless noise cancellers but these use a neckband and earbud combo. You can fine-tune their sound using Sony's own app, and battery life is good.View Deal
Sony WH-XB700
$130 $78 at Amazon
These headphones are wireless, with 30 hours of battery and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away.View Deal
MORE:
• Best over-ear headphones 2019: budget to premium
• Best wireless headphones 2019: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy