Trending

Best Sony headphones deals: bargain in-ears, wireless and over-ears

By

Sony headphones deals are among the very best, and include wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones

Best Sony headphones deals: bargain in-ears, wireless and over-ears
(Image credit: Future)

Sony's headphones usually don't come cheap, but if you know where to look, there are some awesome deals to be had. It'snot only the also-rans from Sony's stable that are discounted, either: the pairs on sale include some of the best Sony headphones we've tested this year. 

There are huge savings on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones, amongst plenty of others. 

Read on, and let the bargain-hunting commence.

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $80 at Focus
This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds. While there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Sony WHCH500B $80 $39 at Walmart
These wireless Sony on-ears are half price and offer 20 hours of battery life which should be enough juice for most. They also have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.View Deal

Sony EX155AP $30 $15 at Best Buy
This is one of the cheapest pairs of Sony headphones we've found. Silicon earbuds block out outside noise, letting you focus on the music. Worth a punt?View Deal

Sony WI-C600N $150 $99 at Best Buy
Another pair of wireless noise cancellers but these use a neckband and earbud combo. You can fine-tune their sound using Sony's own app, and battery life is good.View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 $130 $78 at Amazon
These headphones are wireless, with 30 hours of battery and comfortable cushioned ear cups. Those ear cups swivel too, making them easy to pack away.View Deal

MORE:

Best over-ear headphones 2019: budget to premium

Best wireless headphones 2019: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy

Best in-ear headphones 2019: budget and premium