Target deals: the retailer's best tech deals

Supposedly, 75 per cent of the US population lives within 10 miles of a Target store. That said, if you're in that other 25 per cent who don't, or simply prefer to do your shopping online, Target's site naturally offers plenty of competitive deals on electronics, including flatscreen TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more.

You also get free shipping on orders of $35+ or free same-day store pick-up, and you can save an extra 5 per cent with a Target RedCard.

What's more, you don't even have to search the website for the best deals – as we've done that for you. From heavily reduced Bluetooth speakers and headphones to discounted Blu-ray players, this list has something for everyone...

The best Target deals

Sony BDPS3700 Blu-ray player $120 $70

A Sony Blu-ray player with build-in access to smart apps such as Netflix, Pandora, YouTube and Hulu Plus. If you don't plan to play 4K Blu-rays, this is a great-value player.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (Black) $299.99 $119.99

This punchy, upbeat wireless speaker scored a superb four-star review when we put it through its paces. It's rated as IP67 waterproof and offers a superb 15-hour battery life. Even better, Target has reduced the price by a massive 50%. View Deal

TCL 55" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $449.99 $299.99

TCL's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV should take your movie viewing to the next level. Despite the bargain price, it features HDR for improved clarity and detail, wireless streaming and a 120Hz refresh rate that'll please video gamers.View Deal

LG 43in 4K HDR TV (43UM6910PUA) $350 $250

A very good price for a 43in LG smart TV that has a plethora of streaming apps (Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, Pandora, Sling TV, Spotify, YouTube), HDR 10 support and wide viewing angle technology. View Deal

LG 65in 4K UHD Smart HDR TV (65UM6900PUA) $900 $550

With a 4K HDR (HDR10, HLG) panel and an intuitive interface on which you'll find a plethora of smart TV apps, this 65in LG TV an attractive Black Friday TV deal, and among Target's most popular.View Deal

Sony BDPS6700 4K Blu-ray Disc Player $179.99 $99.99

Sony's masterful 4K upscaling Blu-ray player scored a well-earned five star review. Budget by price but not by nature, its performance belies its modest price tag. Best of all, you can pick one up for just $100 at Target.View Deal

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds $160 $140

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $20 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $200 $169

Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case, which doesn't need to be plugged in. This generation come with better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancellers $200 $130

The big sell of these cans is battery life - you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD TV $440 $330

The slim UN55NU6900 is one of Samsung's most affordable 4K LED TVs. It offers plenty of bang for your buck and features Samsung's Auto Motion Plus technology, making it the perfect game day TV.

