Best Bluetooth speaker deals 2020

The world is awash with deals on great-looking Bluetooth speakers. So where does one start? Well, that's why we've created this page. We humbly suggest that if you want the sonic performance to match the aesthetic, you start right here. You see, if we don't like the sound, the product doesn't make the cut. We mean only to bring to your attention to some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals out there.

The great thing about Bluetooth speakers is that there really is a model and size out there for every budget. You can go the cheap and cheerful route with something small and portable, or spend hundreds on a premium model to take pride of place in your living room or bedroom.

There's no shortage of great deals to choose from, with an Amazon smart speaker, a waterproof option from JBL and a high-end speaker from Naim all listed below – and all boasting excellent sound quality.

We'll keep regularly updating this page, scouring the internet to find ever-more tempting offers. Without further ado, feast your eyes in the best Bluetooth speaker deals out there.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2020

Top 5 bluetooth speaker deals right now

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £45 at Laptops Direct

The Echo Dot works well on its own as a Bluetooth speaker, or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. With an extra fiver off, it brings Alexa into your home for an absolute steal.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £50 at Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but its great sound and rugged build make it an ideal travel companion. The black version can be yours for half price.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker £120 £80 at Richer Sounds

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 4 is a talented little Bluetooth speaker with 12-hour battery life and a £40 saving at Currys. Yes, it has been superseded by the Flip 5, but the 4's still sonically stellar – and arguably more feature-packed than it's younger sibling.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker £100 £85 at Amazon

This petite Bluetooth speaker can take voice calls as well as play music, there's decent battery life and it's water-resistant, too. As well as Bluetooth audio and NFC pairing, you can also use the Bose Connect app to control your tunes.

Bose SoundLink Revolve £200 £149 at Amazon

You can now make a healthy £50 saving on the SoundLink Revolve's original price. Endearingly petite and portable, the Revolve spreads Bose's signature weighty sound through 360 degrees.

KEF Muo wireless speaker for £300 £130 at Amazon

A Bluetooth speaker that's designed for style rather than ruggedness, the portable Muo cuts a sleek figure with its aluminium-clad hourglass shape. It sounds great and can be yours at less than half its original price. What's not to love?

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ £280 £249 at Amazon

Big brother to the Revolve Bluetooth speaker above, the Plus adds a carry handle, improves the battery life by 4 hours and crucially should offer a louder, room-filling sound.

