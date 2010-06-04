This good-looking three-tier rack is solidly constructed and nicely put together.



And it helps deliver a sound with similar characteristics. Massive Attack's Flat of the Blade is full-bodied with taut, powerful bass notes; only a slight lack of speed and musicality holds it back.



Overall, this is a welcome addition. If you want a four-tier stand, the Stax 400 is currently yours for £239 as part of a deal that we're assured will last well in to the summer.

