The best TVs on Amazon 2020

LG OLED55C9PLA One of, if not the, best value OLED TVs you can currently buy on Amazon. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 74 x 123 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Understated design Rich images Impressive sound Reasons to Avoid Could be brighter Lacks dark detail Confusing menus

Our most recent TV Product of the Year Award-winner, the 55-inch LG OLED55C9PLA (also available and equally good in a 65-inch guise) is a surprisingly big improvement on its predecessor despite OLED panel technology having more or less peaked.

The key is extra processing power and AI smarts, which bring unexpected improvements to contrast, colours and detail. This is a simply stunning, near-flawless picture performance.

And considering it's around the bottom of the current range in terms of its speaker system, it sounds pretty good, too - although we would, as ever, recommend buying a quality sound system to do justice to the fabulous picture.

The set itself is razor thin, though it has a fatter bottom where the speaker parts are housed. And the remote is effective and weighty, with handy shortcuts for both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Read the full LG OLED65C9PLA (65in) review

Samsung UE49RU8000 Ideal if you want a quality 49in TV, but can't stretch to a QLED. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge-lit LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70.1 x 110 x 23.7cm Reasons to Buy Brilliantly sharp and detailed Nicely balanced colours Intuitive OS packed with apps Reasons to Avoid Could go blacker More premium models go brighter

The UE49RU8000 is a fantastic 49in set that offers a big chunk of the performance of its more expensive models at a fraction of the price. It boasts one of the best operating systems in the business, caters for HDR10+, and has no fewer than four HDMI inputs for your 4K sources.

Picture quality is good, too. Crisply drawn edges, impressive detail levels and punchy bright colours are the order of the day here, especially with 4K content. Sound quality is decent enough, but a decent soundbar will still give it a sonic lift.

Read the full Samsung UE49RU8000 review

Samsung QE65Q90R The QLED that takes OLED on at its own game SPECIFICATIONS Type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 92 x 145 x 28cm Reasons to Buy Spot-on colours Inky blacks Wide viewing angles Reasons to Avoid Motion could be better So-so audio

Only the very best will do for Samsung. That’s why, despite its 2018 4K flagship being the best TV it had ever produced, with a performance way beyond that of any other backlit set, Samsung fixated on the few flaws that had prevented it from winning a What Hi-Fi? Award. Sure enough, the 2019 Q90R QLED proves every bit the belter that its predecessor was, but with practically all of its flaws fixed.

Now that's what we call progress.

The Q90 is a backlit TV that goes almost as black as an OLED and has OLED-like viewing angles, while retaining its own advantage of greater brightness. It also boasts brilliantly judged colours and excellent dark detail, not to mention an excellent operating system packed with apps, including Apple TV.

Better than OLED? For those who favour punch and want the very best operating system in the business, it might just be.

Read the full Samsung QE65Q90R (65in) review

Sony KD-49XG9005 A 'small' TV with more flagship pedigree than most. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70 x 110 x 27.4cm Reasons to Buy Crisp and punchy picture Brilliant colours Excellent motion Solid sound Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper

If you're looking for a high-end TV at a smaller size than 55in, the Sony KD-49XG9005 should be at the top of your list. It doesn't get every feature of its bigger XG9505 siblings (hence the slight difference in model number), but it does get most and delivers an excellent picture for its size and price. A worthy What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Brilliantly balanced, natural colours, lots of detail and super-sharp edges combine to deliver a picture that's both authentic and enticing, not to mention consistent across all sources. And it requires almost no tweaking to get the TV performing at its best.

The Android TV operating system, while still a bit behind the Samsung and LG alternatives, is steadily improving and boasts all of the apps you're likely to need. Sony has also added YouView to ensure all of the usual UK catch-up services are on board.

Read the full Sony KD-49XG9005 review

LG OLED65B9PLA LG's B9 OLED features combines a last-gen processor with a new panel for extra affordability. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 87 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Brilliant colour Good detail Great price Reasons to Avoid Average dark/light production Audio a touch muffled

The LG B9 is a mixture of the old and the new – it combines the company's 2018 processor with its 2019 OLED panel. This makes it the most affordable model in LG’s current OLED range and a tempting proposition indeed.

The picture is natural, colourful and well-measured for contrast whether you’re watching in 4K or upscaling from HD, and whatever processor power is missing certainly won't ruin your TV experience.

There are small discrepancies in light and dark detail that the top LG processor offers and it’s worth paying the extra for them if you can. As far as this price proposition goes, though, the LG OLED65B9PLA gets our full vote of confidence.

Read the full LG OLED65B9PLA review

Panasonic TX-58GX800B A big, budget TV with excellent features and an impressive, natural picture performance. What's not to like? SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 76 x 130 x 6.5cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, subtle and natural HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Superb value Reasons to Avoid Rivals go brighter Imperfect viewing angles Average sound

Looking to go big for relatively little money? Then you simply have to check out the TX-58GX800B. The 50in version of this TV is already good value, but for just a little extra cash you can add an extra 8in of screen, turning an engaging viewing experience into something really cinematic.

Not that size and price are the only things that this Panasonic has going for it. It also boasts both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, an operating system that looks a bit basic but is very simple to use and contains all of the vital apps, and a performance that's effortlessly natural and detailed.

The viewing angles aren't amazing and you really need to add a soundbar to get an audio performance worthy of the picture, but for the money this is an absolute belter.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-58GX800B

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B A fine alternative to the LG C9 thanks to its extra HDR support and solid sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 77 x 123 x 30 Reasons to Buy Dynamic sound Natural images Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Reasons to Avoid Could be punchier Tedious OS Lacks some big apps

This Panasonic has a few advantages over the LG C9 (the telly in the number one spot on this list). It's (usually) cheaper, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, and it sounds better, too.

The picture quality isn't quite up to the same standard, but it still looks mighty impressive, especially when not side-by-side with quite possibly the best telly ever made.

Colours are effortlessly natural and lifelike, the blacks go so deep you could be looking into an abyss, and it's highly skilled at upscaling content to look better than it should. If you're scouring Amazon for a TV and the C9 is out of your price range, this is a very good alternative.

Read the full Panasonic TX-55GZ950B review

Samsung QE49Q70R This 49-inch QLED impresses in terms of colours, black levels and its audio. SPECIFICATIONS Type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 71 x 110 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Lovely black levels Great colours Lots of apps Reasons to Avoid Doesn't support Dolby Vision Slightly exaggerated reds

This TV is that rare beast: a premium spec with a 49in screen – usually, you'd struggle to find anything matching this kind of performance under 55in. So if you're after a smaller set but don't want to scrimp on the quality, this could be the telly for you.

Its QLED tech gives fantastically punchy and vibrant colours, and yields a picture that's incredibly sharp, yet amazingly detailed. The operating system has all the big-name apps too, plus many more besides. Easily one of the best 'small' TVs on Amazon.

Read the full Samsung QE49Q70R review

Panasonic TX-50GX800B Great format support and effortless performance make this a great budget option on Amazon.. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 65 x 112 x 6.2cm Reasons to Buy HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Natural performance Bags of detail Reasons to Avoid Narrow viewing angles Could be punchier So-so sound

The GX800 was the first telly in our test rooms to support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (both competing dynamic metadata-based formats of HDR). But, surprisingly, it comes with a price tag fit for the bargain basement.

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are both on board, as are a ton of other TV streaming apps. So what's it like to watch? The image is natural-looking, with no motion judder, and contrast is good, though let down a bit by narrow viewing angles.

Still, for less than £700 on Amazon you can't really argue.

Read the full review Panasonic TX-50GX800B

LG OLED55E9PLA A fantastic OLED picture meets superb sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75.3 x 122.6 x 5cm Reasons to Buy Incredible blacks Great sense of realism Beefy audio Reasons to Avoid Motion could be more natural Doesn't support HDR10+

Usually, if you buy a flatscreen TV you'll need to add a soundbar to get a decent audio performance. Not in this case. The E9 boasts 4.2-channel audio, 60W of power and forward-firing speakers - it serves up a sonic performance that's very accomplished by TV standards. And all in a package slim enough to shave with.

But the E9 is no one-trick pony, serving up the kind of picture quality you'd expect from a £2000 TV – it upscales well, and gives a real sense of depth to proceedings. Colours are spot-on, and the contrast ratio really shows off the gulf between bright whites and deep blacks.

A great shout if you don't want to shell out extra on a sound system for your new TV.

Read the full LG OLED55E9PLA review

Sony KD-65XG9505 Another upper-midrange killer from Sony. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 33cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Bright, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles

Just below Sony's Master Series is this 4K LCD cracker. What this TV offers is a very watchable and forgiving picture with wonderfully balanced colours, superb detail and simply the best motion processing tech around at the moment. It's smooth and sharp and without either flicker or any of the ‘soap opera effect’.

It's exceptionally bright and vibrant for the price. It may not have the black levels, viewing angles or extreme contrast abilities of the far more expensive Samsung QLEDs and LGs OLEDs but you simply will not find such a beautifully performing TV without paying much, much more. Full marks.

Read the full Sony KD-65XG9505 review

LG OLED55C8PLA A 2018 model, but still a great OLED TV, now heavily discounted on Amazon. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 76 x 123 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Brilliant picture Superb upscaling Excellent value Reasons to Avoid Motion could be smoother Menus could be clearer Average sound

This might be a 2018 model, but don't be put off – it earned a coveted five stars when we originally reviewed it and it picked up a Product of the Year Award in 2018.

The best part is it's now available at less than half price.

The image is wonderfully bright, punchy and detailed, with the kind of black level and naturalness that only OLED can deliver. Another great set for the money.

Read the full LG OLED55C8PLA review

LG OLED55B8PLA One of the most affordable 4K OLED TVs you'll find on Amazon. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75 x 123 x 22cm Reasons to Buy Rich colour palette 'Lights-out' black levels Vast HDR format support Reasons to Avoid Peak brightness lacking

Calling the B8 the C8's poor relation doesn't really do it justice – both are 2018 models, and both are 4K OLED sets with HDR support. But the C8 has a bit more grunt under the bonnet and has a slightly better-looking picture, though it's also pricier.

The B8 is still a great TV for the money. Visually, it's one of the best pound-for-pound TVs around, with a rich, refined colour palette and natural-looking skin tones.

The image has plenty of depth, too – you could get lost in there if you lean in close enough. If you want C8-style performance but can't stretch to the price tag, the B8 will do you proud.

Read the full LG OLED55B8PLA review

Sony KD-65XF9005 Flagship features + midrange price = a stunning Sony TV. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Great detail Lifelike skin tones Clear audio Reasons to Avoid Slight backlight blooming Viewing angles could be wider Slow Android OS

This might be among Amazon's mid-range tellies, but it has the kind of feature set we'd expect from a high-end model.

Performance-wise, it also punches above its weight, with bold colours (though still natural skin tones), buttery smooth motion processing and deep, dark blacks.

It's not quite up there with a good OLED, but at this price it doesn't need to be. A fantastic option if you want a big screen on a budget.

Read the full Sony KD-65XF9005 review

LG OLED65C8PLA Big and beautiful, with a vibrant picture that's dripping with detail. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 88 x 145 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Awesome 4K picture Adept upscaler User-friendly OS Reasons to Avoid Iffy motion

This is the 65in version of the 55-inch set mentioned higher up in this list. As such, it shares all the same great attributes, including decent sound: the downward-firing speakers are aided by a wide recessed channel that helps direct the audio towards the viewer. The result? A solid-sounding telly that's boosted by the addition of Dolby Atmos.

It impresses visually too, with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision both supported, and a fantastic level of detail and clarity. Throw in decent colours and bring-your-friends viewing angles, and you've got quite a package.

Read the full LG OLED65C8PLA review