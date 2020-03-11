Best soundbars 2020: the best TV speakers you can buy

Best soundbars Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best soundbars you can buy in 2020.

Everyone loves a flatscreen TV, but does yours sound, er, a little flat? Have you thought about adding a soundbar? The very best soundbars can pack impressive audio into a package small enough to sit in front of your TV.

Before you buy, you should bear in mind the dimensions of your TV and just how big your new soundbar needs to be. You don't want it to be dwarfed by the screen, but then again, it could look strange partnering a huge bar with a tiny TV. Track down the specs and compare the bar's width with that of your TV. Also, check the height – if you need to place the soundbar in front of your TV, you don't want it obstructing the picture.

Next, you need to turn your attention to features. Many modern soundbars boast wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth streaming, 4K-friendly HDMI inputs for a games console or 4K Blu-ray player, ARC-enabled HDMI outputs and even support Dolby Atmos audio with upfring speakers. Have a think about the content you'll be viewing and the sources you'll be plugging in.

Below, we've rounded up the best soundbars for a range of different budgets. All of them are simple to install and will allow you to up your audio game without needing lots of speakers and cables that will just clutter up your living room.

1. Sonos Beam Small, adaptable and great sounding, this is Sonos's best soundbar yet. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical digital, Wi-Fi, Ethernet | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Dimensions: 7 x 65 x 10cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Impressive three-dimensional sound Surprising bass weight and depth Streaming and multi-room smarts Reasons to Avoid A little sibilance at high volumes Only one HDMI input Today's Best Deals AU $579 View at Todd's Hi Fi

Judging on a sound-per-pound basis, the five-star Sonos Beam is currently the best soundbar you can buy. It comes with a few additions to its spec sheet, compared to the Sonos Playbar and Playbase, including an HDMI connection and voice control assistance from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with Apple Siri to follow.

This is an affordable soundbar that could transform your listening experience. It's small, light and will fit in front of most TVs. There are sleek touch controls on the top, as well as HDMI and Ethernet ports to the rear. You can wall-mount the Beam, although the optional bracket is pricey.

Sound quality is superb. Inside, four full-range drivers, one tweeter, three passive radiators and five class-D amplifiers help to drive sound around your room for a more immersive, cinematic experience.

The width, depth and three-dimensionality of the sound smashes expectations. Do you need to spend another £300 for the Playbar? Probably not. This should meet most people's needs perfectly.

Read the full review: Sonos Beam

2. JBL Bar Studio One of the best soundbars you can buy on a budget. SPECIFICATIONS Sound format: JBL Surround Sound | Streaming: Bluetooth v4.2 | Max power: 30W | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC | Dimensions: 6 x 61 x 9cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Solid and punchy sound Plenty of bass Good range of features Reasons to Avoid Hardness at higher volumes Not great with music Today's Best Deals AU $239 View at Kogan

We originally tested This JBL soundbar at £150, but you can now pick one up for just £99, proof that there are some fine soundbars to be had for little money. Sound is solid and punchy; connectivity includes a single ARC-enable HDMI output, an optical digital input and Bluetooth.

Build-quality is good, too – it's clear that JBL has crafted this model to its usual high standards of aesthetic modernity. Given its petite size (it's 60cm long and 6cm tall), the scale of the JBL's sound is a little restricted, but it still delivers a confident sound with plenty of detail, clear dialogue and punchy, rich bass at the bottom end.

You also get JBL Surround Sound, an in-house technology designed to replicate the wrap-around sound of a 5.1 system - further proof this soundbar is aiming to overcome the limitations imposed on it by its size.

It might not be a market-leader, but for the money, this is a superb buy for an impressive all-rounder. If you're after a full-bodied upgrade to your telly’s anaemic speakers, you can’t go wrong here.

Read the full review: JBL Bar Studio

3. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Not cheap, but a brilliant soundbar if you've got the budget (and space). SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos & DTS:X surround sound | Connectivity: 4 x HDMI, optical digital, RCA line in | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 14 x 127 x 17cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, balanced sound Excellent dynamics Impressive surround effect Reasons to Avoid Large Fussy about positioning Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Ambeo Soundbar is Sennheiser's first consumer speaker, and it's quite the proposition - a premium soundbar crammed full of features including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, 4K HDR pass-through (all of which are useful if Netflix and/or Amazon are your main movie and TV show source). You also get auto-calibration and four HDMI inputs, plus Bluetooth and support for Chromecast.

Measuring 127cm wide and 14cm tall, it’s certainly a beast. The result is that the Sennheiser delivers a sound big enough not to need its own subwoofer, with clear, direct dialogue and detail and subtlety in spades. The way it stretches the sound around you creates a great atmosphere and really draws you into the action.

To get the full Dolby Atmos effect, you'll need to wall-mount or position the soundbar on the top shelf of your rack, so the upward-firing speakers aren't obstructed. It's well worth the effort, though.

For those who want convincing 3D sound without the speakers, this the best soundbar with a premium price tag that we've ever tested.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

4. Yamaha YAS-207 A talented and affordable soundbar with impressive virtual surround sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby & DTS surround sound | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: soundbar 6 x 93 x 10.8cm, subwoofer 44 x 14 x 40cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Crisp, dynamic sound Spacious and immersive Slim and practical design Reasons to Avoid Treble a little unrefined Today's Best Deals AU $346 View at Amazon

With a multitude of soundbars competing in the budget-to-midrange market, the fact the Yamaha YAS-207 manages to excel in some areas of sonic performance that others don't makes it pretty special.

The YAS-207 is a natural entertainer and features YSP (Yamaha Sound Projection) technology, which is designed to emulate a surround-sound experience from a single soundbar. You also get immersive ‘virtual’ sound, only this time by using DTS’s latest codec: DTS Virtual:X, which simulates a 11.1-channel set-up. As far as ‘virtual’ surround-sound experiences from a single enclosure go, it's hugely effective.

The bar also comes with a wireless external subwoofer, and plenty of features, including Bluetooth, an app to cycle between surround sound modes and an HDMI socket that enables 4K HDR passthrough.

Once positioned, performance defies the bar’s physical proportions. It produces a crisp, exciting sound and proves as adept at playing music and as it does movie soundtracks. Another chapter in Yamaha’s soundbar success story – and a worthy Best Buy.

Read the full review: Yamaha YAS-207

5. Dali Katch One A tidy soundbar that's great for movies and music - you just need to wall-mount it. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: HDMI (ARC), optical x 2, 3.5mm | Streaming: Bluetooth (aptX) | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 16.4 x 86 x 7cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Wholesome, tight bass Strong dynamics Good spread of sound Reasons to Avoid Really needs wall-mounting No front-facing display Highs could sound sweeter Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

With five different audio inputs, three ways to mount it and ten drivers all working together to deliver an immersive sound experience, there's plenty to talk about with the Dali Katch One. It is quite tall, so you really have to mount it on a wall, but that will only aid bass performance from the rear-firing drivers.

The Katch One is also a good looking bar and comes in three different finishes: Iron Black, Ivory White and Mountain White. There's an ARC-enabled HDMI socket for getting the audio from your TV, plus a pair of optical inputs and Bluetooth.

The Danish company has crammed in four mid/bass drivers, four passive radiators and two tweeters inside the soundbar and it serves a great dynamic performance with a broad, clear soundstage that works well for movies. It also boasts the ability to sound fun with music, too.

Provided you have the space to wall-mount it, this bar will be a delightful addition to any TV set-up.

Read the full review: Dali Katch One

6. JVC TH-W513B A nicely built, cheap soundbar that does a fine job. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: Optical and coaxial digital, 3.5mm | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 6.2 x 80 x 9.3cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Goes loud Good for dialogue Buetooth Reasons to Avoid Lacks bass weight Sound hardens up at high volume Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you don't want to spend a fortune on boosting your TV's sound, this bargain JVC soundbar will do the job nicely. It's well put together and not too obtrusive, so if your TV's already on a stand it should slot underneath without any problems. There's a simple remote handset, optical/coaxial digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for straightforward music streaming.

The overall sound is a little bass-light, but its 'Movie' setting helps deliver a nice spread of sound, while still portraying voices and effects clearly and convincingly. To be honest, we didn’t expect a huge amount from the JVC TH-W513B as we were taking it from the box. But this little bar will easily, and cheaply, boost the sound of many TVs up to around 55 inches. If you own a 65 inch TV, however, we'd suggest going for a bar with a little more oomph.

Read the full review: JVC TH-W513B

7. Yamaha YSP-2700 This Yamaha soundbar will immerse you in a movie soundtrack. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio | Subwoofer: Yes, wireless | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI in, 1 x HDMI out, digital optical, digital coaxial in | Streaming: Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi | Dimensions: soundbar 5.1 x 94 x 15cm, subwoofer 30 x 30 x 30cm (HxWcD) Reasons to Buy Wide, spacious sound Tonally well balanced Good dynamics Reasons to Avoid Needs careful placement Treble could have more bite Today's Best Deals AU $995 View at Bing Lee

There are numerous reasons you might shun a traditional full surround-sound system in favour of something more convenient – lack of space, too many wires, too much hassle. Yamaha’s YSP soundbar range has been one of the best solutions for over a decade now, offering a simpler, more compact way to get the surround-sound effect into your home.

The YSP-2700 is an excellent performer for the money, bouncing sound off the walls to create a 7.1ch effect, and comes with a cube-shaped, front-firing subwoofer. It delivers plenty of connectivity, including one HDMI out and three HDMI ins with support for HDCP 2.2, 4K video and Dolby Digital TrueHD and DTS:HD audio formats. There's no Dolby Atmos support, though.

There's also Bluetooth, wi-fi (up to 24-bit/192kHz) and Apple AirPlay streaming. And the presence of Yamaha MusicCast means you can integrate the bar into a Yamaha MusicCast multi-room system.

At just under £1000, it's at the top end of most budgets. But given the wide, spacious soundstage, good dynamics and superb feature count, the YSP-2700 more than justifies its price.

Read the full review: Yamaha YSP-2700

8. Sony HT-ST5000 This Sony takes Dolby Atmos soundbars to new heights. SPECIFICATIONS Sound format: Dolby Digtial, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI in, 1 x HDMI out | Streaming: Bluetooth | Hi-res audio: 96k/24-bit PCM | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: soundbar 8 x 118 x 14.5cm (HxWxD), subwoofer 40 x 25 x 43cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Excellent integration Weighty bass Impressive Dolby Atmos effect Reasons to Avoid Remote could be better designed Today's Best Deals AU $6,470.52 View at Amazon

Accomplished Dolby Atmos soundbars are few and far between but the Sony HT-ST5000 happen to be one of them. It makes film soundtracks so immersive you'll think you're in the movie. The HT-ST5000 is fantastic – pairing a real sense of height (thanks to its upfiring drivers) with sophisticated sound quality.

The feature count on this Sony soundbar is impressive too, with three HDMI inputs, USB, Bluetooth and high-res audio support. You can also stream music to it wirelessly, via wi-fi or the Bluetooth 4.1 connection. Spotify Connect is also built in, as is Google Chromecast for Tidal or Google Play Music users. It even has a dedicated ‘Music Service’ button on the remote, which can automatically resume Spotify playback if you've been out and about, listening on your smartphone.

The design of the remote is a bit fussy, but that's really our only gripe. If you’ve been looking for a hassle-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, and your budget won't stretch to the Sennheiser Ambeo, this is a fantastic option.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ST5000

9. Dali Kubik One A massive soundbar success in a gorgeous package. SPECIFICATIONS Connectivity: 2 optical inputs, 1 x RCA, subwoofer out | Hi-res audio: 24bit/96kHz | Streaming: aptX Bluetooth | Dimensions: 16 x 98 x 10cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Involving, engaging sound Good connectivity Good looks Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The sound from this excellent soundbar is hugely engaging, and it looks very dapper to boot. The bar delivers a wide, spacious soundstage, and pings effects around the room with ease, giving them ample room to manoeuvre. Even the more hectic scenes don’t sound crowded. Add some hefty low-end heft to thicken the sound and you have punchy soundbar that wipes the floor with many of its rivals.

Not sure about a red soundbar? Don't worry, the grilles are removable. Red, white and black come as standard but you can splash out on six other snazzy colours, including purple and lime green.

As you'd expect for the money, this is a solid bit of kit with a well-designed chassis and decent connectivity. For high-quality music streaming, there's aptX Bluetooth, plus two optical inputs, microUSB (so you can hardwire it to a Mac or PC and access high-res tracks) and a sub socket, should you feel the need to hook up a subwoofer.

There are no HDMI inputs and at 16cm high, the Dali might well justify its own shelf, but this bar presents itself extremely well – and, in our opinion, is worth every penny.

Read the full review: Dali Kubik One

10. Sonos Playbar With a couple of little caveats, the Playbar is a solid soundbar proposition. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: 1 x optical digital, Ethernet, Wi-Fi | Voice control: No | Dimensions: 8.5 x 90 x 14cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Delivers a brilliant Sonos experience Wide, deep and detailed soundstage Reasons to Avoid No HDMI connections No DTS support Today's Best Deals AU $825 View at Amazon

The Sonos Beam (at the top of this list) might be the best pound-for-pound soundbar we've tested, but there's still plenty of life left in the Playbar. It offers many of the same Sonos smarts as the Beam, but in a much larger package. Connectivity is limited to an optical input, so it doesn't offer quite the same flexibility as the HDMI-toting Beam, but you still get access to Sonos' excellent user experience and multi-room smarts.

It's nicely made and can be wall-mounted using the optional £35 mount or laid flat in front of your TV. The most impressive aspect of the Playbar is the wide, expansive soundstage which does a great job of filling your room. There's a surprising amount of bass weight too.

This Playbar will play everything (except hi-res audio tracks) that you’ve got stored on your computer or NAS device; you can send audio directly from an Android or iOS phone or tablet; and it connects to internet radio via Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and more.

The smaller, cheaper Beam features voice controls, but if you're after a simple, powerful device that will significantly improve the sound of your TV, the Playbar is an excellent option. Still undecided? Take a gander at our Sonos Beam vs Playbar comparison.

Read the full review: Sonos Playbar

11. Samsung HW-N950 Big, bold and beautiful – just how a Dolby Atmos soundbar should sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS, DTS:X | Connectivity: 2 x HDMI inputs, 1 x optical digital, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Voice control: No | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: 8 x 123 x 14cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Large soundfield Effective Atmos delivery Solid and clear presentation Reasons to Avoid Lacks dynamic punch Bass a bit loose Size won’t suit all Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Like the Sony HT-ST5000 above, this Samsung soundbar is a great advert for Dolby Atmos soundbars. Given you need room to accommodate the bar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless rear speaker modules, it's actually more of a system, but you do get proper 7.1.4 Atmos sound. You also get a good spread of features and connectivity options, including three, 4K-compatible HDMI sockets, plus Bluetooth and wi-fi for music streaming.

The Samsung's biggest asset is its big, bold room-filling sound. The system makes a huge impression, flinging sounds and surround effects far and wide. There's plenty of weight behind explosions and voices sound solid too. Most of the thumping low-end comes courtesy of the bar's external subwoofer, while separate rear speaker modules ramp up the atmospheric effects.

Sony's HT-ST5000 does have the dynamic edge which is why we've positioned it higher, but this bass-heavy Samsung is still a viable alternative for those looking for a big and premium soundbar.

Read the full review: Samsung HW-N950

