When's the best time to buy a TV? Your guide to saving big on 4K, OLED and LCD TVs

A new TV is one of the larger investments you'll make. While it's not quite up there with a new car or house, a new TV is still a big-ticket item, especially if you want one of the best TVs around. And with inflation reaching a 30-year high, saving money is more important than ever.

There are always TV deals around, but did you know that when you look is just as important as where you look? Certain times of the year throw up better bargains than others – here, we'll explain why, and help you find the best TV deals for you.

Generally speaking, there are three times of year that are best to buy a new TV: big sales events, spring and big sporting events.

New TVs arrive in spring

(Image credit: Philips / Netflix, Reacher)

While some device announcements still come as a surprise, some are as certain as night follows day. CES, the world's biggest tech show, takes place every January in Las Vegas, and sees the major TV manufacturers show off their new wares.

We start to see teasers for some of the new TVs in the winter, before CES kicks off. And the new models tend to go on sale in the spring, usually around March or April time. This makes it a great time to shop for a new TV – not only do you have the new TVs to choose from, it's also the time when the previous year's models see some heavy discounts to clear space for the new stock.

So you have a choice – pay top dollar for the latest and greatest TV tech available, or save big and opt for last year's model, which in many cases could be the sensible thing to do.

Don't forget Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Future)

The same big sales events happen every year: Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While Amazon Prime Day moves around a bit – in 2020 the pandemic shifted it to October from its usual summer spot – we do know when Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year. That's because they happen on the first Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving, respectively.

This year, Black Friday should take place on Friday 25th November. And Cyber Monday? Monday 28th November.

Amazon Prime Day is more unpredictable. It usually takes place in July, though last year ran from 21st-22nd June (it always lasts more than one day). The year before that it took place in October for reasons we've already mentioned. But every Prime Day from 2015 (when the first one was held) until 2019 took place in July. This year? It's early days, but predictions are for 18-19th July.

These sales events discount a huge number of products, but TVs often see the biggest savings.

Big sporting event? Big TV discounts

(Image credit: Hisense)

Big sporting events also throw up big promotions from some of the major manufacturers and retailers, as they try and get you to shell out on a shiny new set to enjoy the action. Think Wimbledon, the Olympics and of course football tournaments like the World Cup, Euros and FA Cup. And our friends across the pond are always guaranteed a decent selection of Super Bowl TV deals too.

This year sees Wimbledon take place from 27th June to 10th July, while the FA Cup Final is on 14th May. For the first time, the World Cup takes place in the winter, due to host nation Qatar's sweltering summer heat, so look out for it starting on 21st November – that's Black Friday week. Expect deals aplenty.

Which TVs get the biggest discounts?

(Image credit: LG)

Generally speaking, the bigger the TV, the better the discount. That leads to headline-grabbing savings on 77- and 83-inch TVs – which is great, but those kinds of TVs just aren't practical for most people. Thankfully, there are plenty of decent deals on more reasonably-sized sets too.

Obviously older TVs are more likely to be discounted than brand new ones – you're more likely to find a hefty discount on a 2021 model than one that's box-fresh this year. That's only an issue if you're an early adopter and want the newest TVs with the latest tech such as QD-OLED and Mini LED, but if you're happy to forego the absolute latest and greatest tech, there's the potential to save big.

Thankfully, the big brands aren't immune to discounts either. In fact, some of the best TV deals are on models from Sony, LG, Samsung and Philips. Though you shouldn't discount (ahem) discounts with lower-end fare from the likes of Hisense, TCL and Toshiba. For more, check out the best cheap TVs currently available.

The best UK TV deals available right now

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £335 at Amazon (save £164)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £999 at Currys (save £300)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48 inches it's compact enough for any lounge.

Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV £399 £329 at Argos (save £70)

Arguably the best-value TV currently available in the UK, this Hisense combines the excellent Roku smart platform with a surprisingly mature picture performance. A superb buy.

LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1119 at Amazon (save £580)

The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price.

TCL 55RP620K 55-inch Roku TV £449 £399 at Currys (save £50)

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount.

Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1899 at Amazon (save £1100)

Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has already dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy.

Panasonic TX-65JX800B £1099 £589 at Amazon (save £510)

This 65-inch LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support.

The best US TV deals available right now

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 $300 at Best Buy (save $200)

An entry-level 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all in one screen – clever. You can grab a free Apple TV box with this deal, too.

TCL 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV $449 $299 at Amazon (save $150)

This cheap 4K LED TV combines HDR picture technology with smart functionality to offer over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the Roku TV platform. It's down to a new low price.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $1099 on Amazon (save $400)

This TV combines a cheap price point with all the features of a flagship model, making for a Black Friday bargain. TCL knows how to deliver great value TV sets and this looks like another great deal.

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1799 at Best Buy (save $200)

Best Buy has knocked a chunk off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in some great features, including Dolby Vision support. A 65-inch OLED TV at this price really is something to get excited about.

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1899 at Samsung (save $700)

Sometimes, the offer needs no further fanfare from us. It's a 4K flagship TV, so you're getting Samsung's Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. A huge deal.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 $1899 at Best Buy (save $1000)

Make a big saving on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. This Sony 4K smart TV supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices, and has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.

