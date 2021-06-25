Wales vs Denmark live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 for free online

The Welsh are in dreamland once again, reaching the knock-outs of the European Championships for the second time. Does their golden generation have one more trick up its sleeve? Can Bale and Ramsey roll back the years and drive the red dragon on to another famous cup run? Or can the courageous Danes win another one for Eriksen? Wales vs Denmark is free to watch in 4K on BBC iPlayer tomorrow at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to tune into Wales vs Denmark wherever you are in the world.

Wales vs Denmark live stream Date: 26th June Kick-off time: 5pm BST Location: Amsterdam Arena Free live stream: BBC One / S4C / BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC | |Sling |FuboTV AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

The last time these two met was in 2018 in the Nations League when Denmark walked out 2-1 winners. As a matter of fact none of the 10 matches between Wales and Denmark have ever ended in a draw, so perhaps penalties will not be needed to sort this one out.

While Wales made it to the semis at Euro 2016, Denmark are, of course, previous winners of this competition and within living memory too. There will be plenty around the Danish camp full of assurance that this is a side that can upset the odds again with many round the world hoping that they do given this team's recent coming together.

Wales are without the suspended Ethan Ampadu but otherwise have a full squad to choose from. Likewise, Denmark are only missing Eriksen who continues his recovery.

The Danes are likely to start with the back three that saw them best the Russians in their crucial final group game. Hojbjerg will look to turn provider as well as midfield general once again, feeding Poulsen, Braithwaite and the exciting Mikkel Damsgaard in attack. Expect a well fought game and plenty of goals.

It's a 5pm BST kick-off at the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday. Read on for more details on how to watch a Wales vs Denmark live stream for free in 4K, wherever you are in the world.

Wales vs Denmark free live stream

(Image credit: UEFA / Scottish FA)

Viewers in the UK can watch Wales vs Denmark for free live on the BBC One, S4C and in 4K on BBC iPlayer.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Wales vs Denmark free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch a Wales vs Denmark live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Euro 2020 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch a Wales vs Denmark live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Pmk58 - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stadio_Ajax.JPG)

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access a Wales vs Denmark free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch Euro 2020 on Sling TV $10 for one month

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including all Euro 2020 matches on ESPN, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Wales vs Denmark live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of Wales vs Denmark and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch Euro 2020, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.View Deal

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch a Wales vs Denmark live stream in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Viewers in the UK can watch Wales vs Denmark for free live on the BBC One or by using the BBC iPlayer. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead the BBC coverage, assisted by the likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and Micah Richards.

ITV's coverage will be helmed by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal. Their punditry line-up includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness. Thierry Henry has taken up a position in the Belgian coaching staff, so he'll be on the touchline rather than in the studio.

ITV has the rights to 27 games including the hotly anticipated clash between England and Scotland at Wembley in a re-match of the memorable Euro 1996 match. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Watch Wales vs Denmark live in 4K

(Image credit: BBC)

UHD coverage of Euro 202 is only available on iPlayer and not on BBC One or the BBC Sports app. Wales vs Denmark has yet to be confirmed as 4K but is likely to be broadcast as such.

Euro 2020 fixtures

(Image credit: UEFA / Scottish FA)

All times show in BST

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (21:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (15:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)



Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (15:00, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (18:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (18:00, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (21:00, Seville)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (18:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (21:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (18:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (21:00, Seville)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (18:00, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (18:00, St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

KNOCKOUT PHASE:

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: Wales vs Denmark (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: Italy vs Austria (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (17:00, Budapest)

4: Belgium vs Portugal (20:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: Croatia vs Spain (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: France vs Switzerland (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: England vs Germany (17:00, London)

8: Sweden vs Ukraine (20:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark