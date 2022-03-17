How to watch WeCrashed free online with Apple TV+

WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is inspired by the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, once said to be Silicon Valley's most valuable startup. The eight-part miniseries premieres Friday, 18th March 2022, and is available to those with Apple TV+. New subscribers can watch WeCrashed for free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial.

Watch WeCrashed Premiere: Friday 18th March 2022 New episodes: Every Friday Finale: 8th April 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ (7-day FREE trial) Cast: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin, Cricket Brown

Founded in 2010, WeWork grew from a single co-working space to a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. So what happened? WeCrashed – based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name – explores the strange love story at the heart of a tech juggernaut that hit the buffers amid scandalous allegations.

WeCrashed was created by Lee Eisenberg (The Office) and Drew Crevello (X-Men: First Class). Some critics have showered it with praise, hailing Leto's "messiah-like" performance, while others have bemoaned its "wearisome posturing and partying". IMDb rates WeCrashed a healthy 8.3/10. Time to judge for yourself.

Watch WeCrashed on Apple TV+

WeCrashed is an Apple Original, and exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The first three episodes will be available on 18th March 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

Season 1 Episode 1 – Friday 18th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 2 – Friday 18th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 3 – Friday 18th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 4 – Friday 25th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 5 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 6 – Friday 8th April 2022

WeCrashed official trailer

