Eurovision 2022 live stream: how to watch semi-final 2 for free - songs, odds, dates, times

The Eurovision Song Contest returns to our screens with Eurovision 2022 Semi-final 2 tonight, 12th May, at 8pm BST. The show will select the final 10 qualifiers for Saturday's Grand Final, so it's going to be a big night. Tune into Turin for the big event to see Finland's The Rasmus, Australia's Sheldon Riley and more all compete for those coveted Eurovision 2022 final places. Semi-final 2 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Follow our guide to watch a free Eurovision 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

Eurovision 2022 live stream Semi-final 2: 12th May 2022 Grand Final: Saturday 14th May 2022 Start time (all shows): 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS (Australia ExpressVPN: watch Eurovision 2022 from anywhere Predicted winner: Ukraine (odds: 2/5)

Buona sera and welcome to Turin's PalaOlimpico arena for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The "Big Five" nations (Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK) have automatically qualified for a place in the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final and we now know after Semi-Final 1 that the 10 qualifiers joining them will be Lithuania, Ukraine, Switzerland, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Iceland, Greece, Armenia and Norway with their unforgettable artist Subwoolfer.

The UK's hotly-fancied Sam Ryder has already bagged a second-half spot for the big even on Saturday but who will be joining him from tonight's Semi-final 2? Prepare to watch as 17 entrants are whittled down to 10 qualifiers. Australia, Poland and Sweden are hotly tipped to make it through, while Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win on Eurovision 2022. If they can beat the likes of Finland's The Rasmus and Italy's Mahmood & Blanco.

Eurovision 2022 Semi-final 2 takes place tonight, Thursday, 12th May 2022. You can watch every performance free on BBC iPlayer. You can even watch in 4K in Italy. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Eurovision live stream from where you are.

Eurovision 2022 songs and running order (semi-final 2)

Finland: The Rasmus - Jezebel (English) Israel: Michael Ben David - I.M (English) Serbia: Konstrakta - In corpore sano (Serbian, Latin) Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli - Fade to Black (English) Georgia: Circus Mircus -Lock Me In (English) Malta: Emma Muscat - I Am What I Am (English) San Marino: Achille Lauro - Stripper (Italian, English) Australia: Sheldon Riley - Not the Same (English) Cyprus: Andromache - Ela (English, Greek) Ireland: Brooke - That's Rich (English) North Macedonia: Andrea - Circles (English) Estonia: Stefan - Hope (English) Romania: WRS - Llámame (English) Poland: Ochman - River (English) Montenegro: Vladana - Breathe (English, Italian) Belgium: Jérémie Makiese - Miss You (English) Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs - Hold Me Closer (English) Czech Republic: We Are Domi - Lights Off (English)

Watch Eurovision 2022 for free

In the UK, Eurovision 2022 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer. Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Outside the UK? UK TV licence holders roaming abroad can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Find instructions below.

Aussies can watch Eurovision 2022 free on SBS. Again, you'll need use a VPN when outside of Oz.

Watch Eurovision 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you are signed into your BBC or SBS account, you won't be able to access them when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access to the 2022 Eurovision live stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Eurovision 2022

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Eurovision 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy Eurovision Semi-final 2 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Eurovision 2022 live stream in the USA

In the US, all the Eurovision 2022 shows – including Semi-final 2 – will air live on streaming service Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock costs from $4.99 a month (ad-supported), and includes premium content such as live sports such as Premier League soccer, NFL football and more.

Semi-final 2 airs at 3pm ET on Thursday 12th May. The Grand Final is at 3pm ET on Saturday 14th May 2022.

Canada: Eurovision 2022 live stream in Canada

While there is no dedicated Eurovision 2022 TV broadcaster in the Canada this year, Canadians can still access a Eurovision 2022 live stream on the the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel . It's a clean feed and that means no commentary, just the songs, which you may or may not find an improvement.

Eurovision 2022 Semi-final 2 will stream on Thursday, May 12 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Australia: Eurovision 2022 live stream

Australians can tune into a Eurovision 2022 live stream on TV on SBS or the SBS webplayer too. You'll have to get up pretty early on Friday 13th May to watch Eurovision 2022 Semi-Final 2, though. It begins at 5am AEST! Thankfully, Sheldon Riley is the eighth contest on-stage, so you should be able to set your alarm for 6am and still catch his rendition of Not the Same.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in 4K

Good news: the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be the first to be broadcast in 4K resolution

Bad news: it will only be broadcast in 4K in In Italy, where Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 and the Grand Final will be available on free-to-air satellite channel Rai4K.

Don't have an Italian dish? There's a slim chance that the BBC will pick up the 4K broadcast, but it's yet to confirm or deny that.

Eurovision 2022 odds

Ukraine — 2/5 United Kingdom — 11/2 Italy — 7/1 Sweden — 9/1 Spain — 14/1 Poland — 40/1 Greece — 75/1 Norway — 70/1 Netherlands — 55/1 Serbia — 80/1 Portugal — 175/1 France — 225/1 Australia — 100/1 San Marino — 150/1 Czech Republic — 150/1 Finland — 100/1 Belgium — 200/1 Cyprus — 150/1 Estonia — 150/1 Germany — 225/1 Moldova — 60/1 Malta — 125/1 Israel — 250/1 Armenia — 125/1 Azerbaijan — 200/1 Switzerland — 80/1 Iceland — 125/1 Montenegro — 150/1 Ireland — 250/1 Georgia — 200/1 North Macedonia — 300/1 Romania — 250/1 Lithuania — 275/1