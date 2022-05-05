2022 Kentucky Oaks live stream: how to watch, start time, TV channel, odds, horses

The 2022 Kentucky Oaks – the sister race of the legendary Kentucky Derby – gets underway this Friday. A field of 14 fillies including 5-2 favourite Nest and 30-1 longshot Candy Raid will battle it out over 1 1/8 miles for a purse of $1.25 million. Fillies and lilies on standby. Make sure you know how to watch a Kentucky Oaks live stream from where you are. Start time, full horse list, tips and odds all below.

2022 Kentucky Oaks live stream Date: Friday 6th May 2022 Post time: 5.51pm ET / 10.51pm BST Course: Churchill Downs, Kentucky US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky TV

The 148th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, which means that the Kentucky Oaks, the elite race for 3-year-old fillies, takes place on Friday, 6th May. So crack open your bottle of Woodford Reserve and prepare for a thrilling weekend of gee-gees!

The 2022 Oaks is shaping up nicely. The oddsmakers have their eye on what's being dubbed the "Fab Four" – Nest, Echo Zulu, Secret Oath and Kathleen O. These are thought to be the standout contenders for victory but with a touch of rain forecast for Friday, and the going set to soften, the long shots could be worth a punt.

The 2022 Kentucky Oaks post time is 5.51pm ET so there's still time to place your bets. We've listed the runners, jockeys, odds and trainers below. But first, here's how to get a Kentucky Oaks live stream from where you are...

USA: 2022 Kentucky Oaks live stream

US viewers can watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on USA Network. No cable? No problem. Cord-cutters can stream the Oaks with cord-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price ($17.50 instead of $35) Meanwhile, you can watch a 2022 Kentuck Oaks live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Kentucky Oaks rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the Kentucky Oaks

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Kentucky Oaks, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the cheap Kentucky Oaks live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Kentucky Oaks live stream in the UK

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing to see this year's Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? The best option is a Now Sky Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. A day pass costs from £11.99.

Don't forget: US nationals roaming abroad can use a VPN to watch the gee-gees on their Sling or FuboTV subscriptions instead.

2022 Kentucky Oaks horses, jockeys and odds

1 - Secret Oath

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez

ODDS: 6-1

2 - Nostalgic

Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz

ODDS: 15-1

3 - Hidden Connection

Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez

ODDS: 20-1

4 - Nest

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

ODDS: 5-2

5 - Goddess of Fire

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez

ODDS: 15-1

6 - Yuugiri

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux

ODDS: 30-1

7 - Echo Zulu

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario

ODDS: 4-1

8 - Venti Valentine

Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

ODDS: 20-1

9 - Desert Dawn

Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

ODDS: 20-1

10 - Kathleen O.

Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano

ODDS: 7-2

11 - Cocktail Moments

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie

ODDS: 30-1

12 - Candy Raid

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno

ODDS: 30-1

13 - Shahama

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat

ODDS: 15-1

14 - Turnerloose

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco

ODDS: 20-1