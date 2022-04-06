Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch the 2022 MLB season opener online

Baseball rivalries don't get much bigger than Yankees vs Red Sox, so strap yourself in for the 2022 MLB season opener on Thursday, 7th April. After the three-game series against New York, Boston will head to Detroit to face The Tigers. Cordcutters can watch the Yankees vs Red Sox live stream with a FuboTV 7-day free trial. (opens in new tab) Make sure you know how to beat the MLB blackouts with a VPN (opens in new tab).

After a 99 day lockout, the players union has finally reached an agreement with the owners and salvaged a 162 game season. Now, with the lockout finally over, the 2022 Major League Baseball can begin!

And what a way to begin: the New York Yankees home opener is against none other than the Boston Red Sox. The pregame ceremonies start at 12.30 pm ET with the unfurling of a giant American flag. The first pitch will be thrown by Hollywood actor and comedian Billy Crystal.

The Yankees might have won 27 World Series titles, but New York ranked 3rd last year, winning 92 games and losing 70. The Red Sox are 16-5 in their last 21 games and favourite to win Thursday's season opener. Rain is forecast.

Cordcutters can stream the action live on Sling TV (opens in new tab) – and get a $10 discount. Make sure you know how to watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream from where you are.

Watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream

Apple TV+ might have the rights to Friday Night Baseball, but Thursday's opening game will be live on MLB Network in the US.

No cable? No problem. Sling TV provides cheap streaming access to MLB Network.

Subscription to the Sling TV Orange Sports Extra package costs $46 a month, but new users can get $10 off their first month of the service (opens in new tab). Score!

Outside the US? US national travelling overseas can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Sling TV from wherever they are.

A second option is to subscribe to FuboTV (opens in new tab), which carries MLB Network. New subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels. No contract, cancel anytime.

A third way to get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream is to subscribe to MLB.TV. Membership costs $129.99 a year.

Watch Yankees vs Red Sox from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant MLB rights holders, you won't be able to get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN lets you access local streams from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream in the UK

Apple TV+ is the place to find most 2022 MLB games in the UK... but not a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream.

Apple TV+ says it will offer UK baseball fans two games a week on a Friday night. The action kicks off with Mets vs Nationals at 12am BST on Friday 8th April 2022, followed by Astros vs Angels at 2.30am BST (Saturday morning).

New users get an Apple TV+ (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab). Subscription costs £4.99 a month thereafter. No contract, cancel anytime.

Instead, for the Yankees vs Red Sox, in the UK, you'll need a BT Sport subscription (opens in new tab) or BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). The game will be aired on BT Sport ESPN.

The Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics will play a traditional doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday, May 10th. Oakland will serve as the home team during game one, making up the game from Monday, April 4th, and Detroit will serve as the home team during game two, which is the originally scheduled game on May 10th.

The Tigers and Minnesota Twins will now play a single game to accommodate a traditional doubleheader between the Tigers and Athletics in Oakland on Thursday, July 21st. As a result, the Tigers and Twins will now play a split doubleheader on Tuesday, May 31st in Detroit.

Five additional games have been scheduled for Thursday, July 21st following the All-Star break, joining the scheduled game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. The five additional games include: the aforementioned Detroit at Oakland doubleheader; Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins; and New York Yankees at Houston Astros (doubleheader).

Visit MLB.com for the complete 2022 schedule.