WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream and how to watch WarGames online

WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames gets underway in Boston this Saturday with a title defence, the return of Roman Reigns' Bloodline, and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown championship.

Watch WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream Date: Saturday 26th November Start time: 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT US stream: Peacock (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK stream: BT Sport Box Office 2 (opens in new tab)(£19.95 PPV) Aus stream: Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab) (AU$29.95 PPV)

The rules of WarGames are simple: both teams will be placed in separate steel cages, with one member from each team allowed out to start the action. The team with the upper hand after five minutes can release another wrestler, followed by alternate members of each team every three minutes. When everyone's in play, that's WarGames!

Fan can expect a major WarGames matchup featuring The Bloodline (Roman Reigns) vs The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre, while the women's WarGames match will feature Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim vs Team Damage CTRL. Elsewhere, ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey will attempt to defend her WWE SmackDown title against fan-favourite Shotzi.

Ready for the most spectacular WWE Survivor Series in years? Wrestling fans in the US can stream all the action live on Peacock Premium ($4.99/month).

US: WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream

In the US, WWE Survivor Series 2022 airs live on Peacock TV from 8pm ET on Saturday 26th November. You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $4.99 a month (with ads)

Travelling away from the US? Use a VPN to unblock Peacock TV from abroad and watch a WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

UK: watch a WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream

WWE Survivor Series 2022 is a pay-per-view event in the UK. Fans can watch live on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £19.95.

US fans who find themselves in the UK this weekend can use a VPN to watch WWE Survivor Series 2022 live on Peacock for just $4.99.

Australia: watch a WWE Survivor Series 2022 live stream

WWE Survivor Series 2022 is a AU$29.95 pay-per-view in Australia.

Head over to Main Event on Kayo to purchase the PPV. The action starts at 10am AEST on Sunday, 31st July.

US fans who find themselves in Oz this weekend can use a VPN to watch Summerslam 2022 live on Peacock for just $4.99.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 full card

Women's WarGames: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBD vs. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Men's WarGames: The Bloodline and The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles with The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Mia Yim vs. Finn Bálor with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)