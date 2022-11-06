Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on Roku TV

The FIFA World Cup Qatar is set to take place between 20th November and the 18th December. If you have a Roku TV or stick, you can watch for free in a number of countries including the UK and Australia, and those in the States can use their Roku TVs for cable-free viewing of the World Cup soccer streams too. Read on and we'll show all of the best ways of watching the World Cup 2022 on Roku TV and stick.

In the UK, the BBC and ITV have the rights to show the entire World Cup from start to finish. Accessing the BBC and ITV apps for Roku is easy. Of course, if you're travelling away from the UK, always use a VPN to overcome the geo-blocking so that you can watch for free as if you were at home.

VPN apps on Roku are hard to come by but we've a guide for using a VPN with Roku TV just below. It's also worth remembering that there are easier ways of watching the World Cup 2022 for free from the States, if you're a Brit abroad.

US citizens will need a paid-for service for watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 on their Roku TV. Fox is the networks that's required and it's available on both Sling and FuboTV, both of which have apps for Roku devices.

Using a VPN with Roku TV

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN service for the World Cup. It's reliable, has servers in 94+ countries and offers new customers a generous 30-day money guarantee. ExpressVPN has a detailed guide for using a VPN with Roku (opens in new tab) which runs a bit like this:

Sign-up to ExpressVPN. Once you've signed up, you'll need to make sure that the location of your Roku devices matches the location of the VPN. For example, you need a UK account for streaming UK World Cup content from the BBC/ITV. You can create an account here (opens in new tab).

Cast or mirror content from an iOS/macOS device (requires Roku device with AirPlay 2) or Android device. 1. Install ExpressVPN app on your Apple/Android device. 2. Install the streaming app (e.g. BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, etc) on both your Roku device and the device you are streaming from (e.g. phone, tablet, etc).

Read on for more details of paid and free-to-air broadcasters, as well as how to watching the World Cup on Roku from wherever you are in the world...

Watch a World Cup live stream free

(Image credit: FIFA)

UK fans can watch every match free across the BBC and ITV, and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) streaming services.

Simply download the BBC and ITV apps. Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub live streams when away from home. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watching the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular World Cup 2022 coverage while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any World Cup 2022 live stream on Roku from anywhere in the world, as if you were at home.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on Roku TV, as well as mobiles, tablets, laptops, TVs, games consoles and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on Roku

1. Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Create a Roku account (opens in new tab) that matches the location you wish to stream from. For example, you'll need to create a UK-based account to use BBC iPlayer/ITV Hub.

2. Open the ExpressVPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Begin casting (iOS)/mirroring (Android). When casting/mirroring, remember that you must have the streaming app (e.g. BBC iPlayer) installed on both your Roku device and the device that you are casting from (e.g. iPhone, Android tablet, etc).

3. Fire up the BBC (opens in new tab) / ITV (opens in new tab) apps on your device and enjoy watching World Cup 2022.

USA: Watch the World Cup 2022 on Roku TV

In the USA, Fox Sports has the rights to show World Cup 2022 matches live. Roku users can watch Fox Sports via the paid-for Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV apps.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 on Roku TV | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Install the Sling app on your Roku device and catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get half off your your first month! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 on Roku TV | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Install the FuboTV app on your Roku device and enjoy live World Cup games via this full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Cordcutters can also stream every game live in Spanish on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month). Search for 'Peacock TV' in the Roku Channel Store.

Don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free on Roku, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub apps. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling outside of the UK.

Australia: watch the World Cup 2022 on Roku

Australians can watch free live coverage of the Qatar World Cup on the SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) app. Sadly, SBS does not support Roku devices.

Don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free on Roku, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub apps. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling outside of the UK.

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup in 4K on Roku TV?

In the UK, the BBC is expected to make all of its games available in 4K (just as it did during the 2018 World Cup and last year's Euros). The BBC is yet to confirm this but if the rumours are true, those with a 4K-capable Roku stick or device should be able to watch World Cup matches in Ultra HD free via BBC iPlayer.

ITV is yet to confirm whether or not it will stream any of its World Cup games in 4K Ultra HD, but don't hold your breath. ITV tends to stick to HD streams.