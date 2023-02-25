Wales vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2023 free online, round 3

Wales vs England Six Nations 2023 live stream

Wales vs England will be free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK today. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media One. Peacock TV will be broadcasting this 2023 Six Nations clash in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, and Stan Sport will offer a Wales vs England live stream in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country.

Wales vs England Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

After a traumatic week which saw this fixture placed in doubt, Wales will look to come together and focus on sporting matters on Saturday as they face England in Cardiff for this Six Nations fixture.

Strike action by the host's players was averted in midweek following the resolution of a contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union - an issue that many observers feel has badly affected the team's performance in the tournament so far.

Coach Warren Gatland will now be hoping his players can now concentrate on facing their bitter rivals as they look to avoid three straight defeats from their opening three matches of this campaign - an unwanted Six Nations feat they've managed to avoid since 2007.

They face an England side that also made an under-par start to this year's tournament, with the Red Rose slumping to a Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland in their opener. That inauspicious start to the Steve Borthwick era was at least rectified with a 31-14 win over Italy at Twickenham in game week two as England claimed their first victory under Eddie Jones’ successor.

Wales have made nine changes to the side that capitulated to Scotland a fortnight ago, with with Cardiff centre Mason Grady given his Test debut in midfield in place of George North. England meanwhile make one enforced change, with the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins replaced by Leicester Tigers star Anthony Watson.

Wales vs England kicks off at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am EST today, Saturday 25th February, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs England Six Nations 2023 live stream.

Wales vs England Six Nations 2023 free live stream

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch the this Six Nations clash for free via terrestrial broadcasters BBC and S4C. Cord-cutters can access a free Wales vs England live stream on BBC iPlayer. Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access BBC, S4C or Virgin Media when travelling abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Wales vs England Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs England live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Wales vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the 2023 Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Six Nations 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Wales vs England

Using a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wales vs England, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Wales vs England live stream kick-off times

Global Wales vs England kick-off times

UK: 4.45pm

4.45pm Central Europe: 5.45pm

5.45pm USA (EST/PST): 11.45am / 8.45am

11.45am / 8.45am Australia: 3.45am (Sunday)

3.45am (Sunday) New Zealand: 5.45am (Sunday)

Watch Wales vs England live stream in the UK

You can watch Wales vs England live and for free in the UK via BBC One.

Coverage starts at 3.45pm GMT today ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) website or mobile app.

Remember: You can watch every this match free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access either service when travelling outside of the UK).

Watch Wales vs England live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Cardiff, with coverage starting at 4.15pm IST - half an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab), with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch Wales vs England live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Wales vs England is set to kick-off at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day free trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Don't forget: Australian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch Wales vs England live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Cardiff is set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Don't forget: US nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch Wales vs England in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Wales vs England via Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: New Zealand nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Wales vs England live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Wales vs England live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 6.45pm SAST this evening.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Follow out guide to using a VPN above.

Wales vs England live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Wales vs England kick-off is at 12.45pm in Singapore, 10.15pm IST in India, 9.45pm PKT in Pakistan and at 11.45pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

Don't forget: Asian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).