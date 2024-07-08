Spain vs France live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 semi-final for free

Watch Spain vs France live streams

Euro 2024's final four starts on Tuesday 9th July with a salivating tie between two of European football's most garlanded nations. Spain are undoubtedly the favorites, but France have a habit of finding a way to win. Kick-off for Spain vs France is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET.

Having swept to three wins from three in Group B and dispatched Georgia with ease, it took a quarter-final with hosts Germany to finally put this excellent Spain side under some pressure. La Roja passed the test, thanks to a 119th minute winner from Mikel Merino. Now Luis de la Fuente will have to do without Dani Carvajal – who was sent off in the last moments of that game – and the injured Pedri, meaning the coach has his first real headaches since arriving in Germany.

Experienced opposite number Didier Deschamps will be eager to expose any glimpse of vulnerability in the Spanish. His France team have been far from convincing on their way to the semi-final and are infamously yet to score a goal from open play at Euro 2024. Captain, talisman and star (masked) man Kylian Mbappé came off during the penalty shoot-out win over Portugal, with his broken nose still clearly causing him issues. Deschamps needs supporting acts Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and Marcus Thuram to step up.

Spain vs France is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Spain vs France live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Spain vs France 2024 live streams

You can watch Spain vs France for free online on the BBC iPlayer and on TV on BBC One (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Spain vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Spain vs France live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Spain vs France live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Spain vs France live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Spain vs France. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

It's just a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea in New Zealand, as Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.