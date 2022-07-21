Watch Primal season 2 on HBO Max online and from wherever you are

Primal season 2 – the sequel to acclaimed Adult Swim animation about an unlikely friendship between a caveman and a dinosaur – premiered on HBO Max on 21st July. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch Primal season 2 on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN (opens in new tab)as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Primal season 2 on HBO Max wherever you are.

Watch Primal season 2 now: HBO Max – only $9.99 a month

The first season of Primal aired on Adult Swim in 2019 and consisted of 10 episodes (it's sometimes split into two, but it's considered one season). The series follows a caveman, Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and his T-Rex chum, Fang (Frank Welker), as they attempt to survive a the often violent prehistoric world. At the end of the first season, Spear and Fang are joined by a mysterious Homo sapiens, Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo), who is on the run.

"[Primal season 2] is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season," said creator Genndy Tartakovsky.

Primal season 2 airs on HBO Max from on Thursday 21st July 2022. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Primal season 2 wherever you are.

How to watch Primal season 2 on HBO Max from outside the US

(Image credit: Adult Swim / HBO Max)

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching Primal season 2 online.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days (opens in new tab) if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where can I watch Primal season 2 in the UK?

Primal season 2 arrives on HBO Max on 21st July.

We'd expect it to arrive on Channel 4 this year, but we're still waiting on a concrete UK release date. In the meantime, UK fans can watch all 10 episodes of the first seasons free on Channel 4 (opens in new tab). Remember to keep a VPN (opens in new tab) handy when travelling outside of the UK.

Primal season 2 official trailer