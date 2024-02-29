How to watch Napoleon online – stream Apple TV+ from anywhere

Where to watch Napoleon online

Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim, premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday 1st March. Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world.

Napoleon stream: preview

Napoleon is billed as "An original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary."

It is also, of course, another epic Ridley Scott production (think Gladiator with heavy overcoats) that takes an ambitious topic and attempts to drill down into the essence of the main protagonist - the more eccentric the better.

Consequently, the battle scenes are incredible and remain with you long after the credits have rolled and Phoenix wrestles manfully with his character but on this occasion Scott does not quite make a convincing case for a dramatic reinterpretation of Napoleon the man - unless it had never occurred to you that Josephine might have been the power behind the throne.

Here's how to watch Napoleon from anywhere, and don't forget to check all the ways you can get an Apple TV+ free trial.

How to watch Napoleon on Apple TV+

Napoleon is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Napoleon premieres on Friday, 1st March.

Watch Napoleon from anywhere

Apple TV+ is now available in over 100 countries worldwide. But if you find yourself in a country that doesn't yet have it and try to watch Napoleon, the streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

However, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this. It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in another country, allowing you to watch Napoleon from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN to stream Napoleon

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching "Napoleon" from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Napoleon official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Masters of the Air, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Invasion, Silo, Ted Lasso, Five Days At Memorial, Black Bird, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

It's also the exclusive streaming platform of films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Tetris, Luck, Greyhound, Causeway and the Oscar-winning CODA.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives.

