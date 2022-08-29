US Open live stream and how to watch the tennis for free

The 2022 US Open is the final grand slam of the year, drawing a fascinating season of tennis to a close. The biggest news is that Novak Djokovic has been refused entry to the US due to his rejection of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Serbian won't be competing. Will his absence make Nadal a shoo-in or will the Spaniards injury problems mean that a new guard is on its way? There's only one way to find out – here's how to watch a US Open free live stream from wherever you are in the world.
Date: August 29 – September 11
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AUS)
Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial) (opens in new tab)
Apart from the odd intrusion from the likes of Medvedev or Thiem, men's tennis doesn't appear to have changed much in the past five years. It's either Djokovic or Nadal taking home the trophy. However, with Djokovic's absence and Nadal's shaky fitness levels since withdrawing from Wimbledon, the time could be ripe for a breakthrough.
Brits will no doubt have eyes on Cameron Norrie, who enters a grand slam seeded in the top eight for the first time, but wunderkind Carlos Alcaraz is also one to watch along with some big serving Americans with the home crowd behind them.
The women's competition should be even more of a shake up. We couldn't ask for more exciting times with 14 players winning grand slams in five years. Last year's champ Emma Raducanu will need a big turn in form to defend her title. Teenage talent including Clara Tauson, Coco Gauff and Wang Xiyu will be looking to take their turn, as well as established names like Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit.
Viewers can enjoy free coverage of every match for free on Australia's 9Now streaming service. Make sure you know to watch the US Open 2022 from anywhere.
Watch a US Open free live stream
In Australia, The US Open is being broadcast for free on Channel 9's streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab). However, if you're currently outside Australia you'll find that 9Now is blocked. Thankfully, there's a super simple way of getting access anywhere in the world.
Use a VPN to watch a US Open free live stream on 9Now from anywhere. (opens in new tab)
We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.
In the UK, current Amazon Prime subscribers can also watch all of the US Open for no extra cost – but remember to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open.
Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (opens in new tab) (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2021 US Open tennis for free!
Watch a US Open live stream from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant US Open 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.
How to use a VPN for the US Open 2022
Using a VPN to watch the US Open 2022 is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open, select 'Australia' for 9Now.
3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the free US Open 2022 live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.
Watch a US Open live stream in the USA
ESPN will air the US Open 2022. Cable subscribers can get a 2022 US Open live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN channel.
Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of the US Open!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.
Do remember, of course, that Australia nationals can watch all of the US Open 2022 for free on 9Now while using a VPN from abroad. (opens in new tab)
US Open 2022 on Sling TV 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)
Catch a US Open 2022 live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN. New users get their first month for half price ($17.50). After that, it's $35 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.
Watch a 2022 US Open live stream in the UK
As mentioned above, those in the UK can catch all of the US Open action on Amazon Prime Video. Included with all Prime subscriptions, all you need to do is simply log in and start watching.
If you're not currently a subscriber, you can make the most of Amazon's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which is more than long enough to watch the whole Open for free.
Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the US Open on Prime when travelling outside of the UK.
Watch a 2022 US Open live stream in Canada
TSN is the place to watch a 2022 US Open live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.
Watch a 2022 US Open live stream in India
In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to broadcast the US Open until 2024, and will also be available on streaming platform SonyLIV (opens in new tab). One month is priced at Rs 299, with six-month and yearly plans coming in at Rs 699 and Rs 999 respectively.
US Open 2022 full schedule
Monday 29 August 2022
Men's singles: First round
Women's singles: First round
Tuesday 30th August 2022
Men's singles: First round
Women's singles: First round
Wednesday 31st August 2022
Men's singles: Second round
Women's singles: Second round
Men's doubles: First round
Women's doubles: First round
Thursday 1st September 2022
Men's singles: Second round
Women's singles: Second round
Men's doubles: First round
Women's doubles: First round
Friday 2nd September 2022
Men's singles: Third round
Women's singles: Third round
Men's doubles: Second round
Women's doubles: Second round
Saturday 3rd September 2022
Men's singles: Third round
Women's singles: Third round
Men's doubles: Second round
Women's doubles: Second round
Sunday 4th September 2022
Men's singles: Round of 16
Women's singles: Round of 16
Men's doubles: Third round
Women's doubles: Third round
Monday 5th September 2022
Men's singles: Round of 16
Women's singles: Round of 16
Men's doubles: Third round
Women's doubles: Third round
Tuesday 6th September 2022
Men's singles: Quarterfinals
Women's singles: Quarterfinals
Wednesday 7th September 2022
Men's singles: Quarterfinals
Women's singles: Quarterfinals
Women's doubles: Quarterfinals
Men's wheelchair singles: First round
Women's wheelchair singles: First round
Quad wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals
Thursday 8th September 2022
Women's singles: Semifinals
Men's doubles: Semifinals
Men's wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals
Women's wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals
Men's wheelchair doubles: Quarterfinals
Women's wheelchair doubles: Quarterfinals
Quad wheelchair doubles: Semifinals
Boys' and girls' junior wheelchair singles: Quarterfinals
Friday 9th September 2022
Men's singles: Semifinals
Men's doubles: Final
Men's wheelchair singles: Semifinals
Women's wheelchair singles: Semifinals
Men's wheelchair doubles: Semifinals
Women's wheelchair doubles: Semifinals
Quad wheelchair singles: Semifinals
Boys' and girls' junior wheelchair singles: Semifinals
Saturday 10th September
Women's singles: Final
Men's doubles: Final
Men's wheelchair doubles: Final
Women's wheelchair doubles: Final
Quad wheelchair singles: Final
Boys' and girls' junior wheelchair singles: Final
Sunday 11th September
Men's singles: Final
Women's doubles: Final
Men's wheelchair singles: Final
Women's wheelchair single: Final
Quad wheelchair singles: Final
US Open winners
Most Titles, Singles (since 1979): Pete Sampras & Roger Federer (5); Chris Evert & Serena Williams (6)
Oldest Champion (since 1979): Stan Wawrinka, 31, in 2016; Flavia Pennetta, 33, in 2015
Youngest Champion: Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990; Tracy Austin, 16, 1979
Lowest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 20 Andre Agassi in 1994
Last British Champion: Andy Murray in 2012; Emma Raducanu in 2021
2022 US Open tickets
Unlike this year's sell-out Wimbledon, there are currently still a number of tickets available for the US Open. To make to make your selection, just head over to the US Open website (opens in new tab), pick a date, and browse the options on offer.
US Open draw
Last year's winner and 11th seed Emma Raducanu faces stiff competition in the first round, in the form of 37th seed Alize Cornet. Despite the French player never progressing beyond the second round of the US Open, she's experienced and certainly not a walk in the park.
Andy Murray enters the competition unseeded, and faces 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. Seventh seed Cameron Norrie won't face a higher seed until the quarters, where he could play Rafael Nadal.
We could see fireworks and a very entertaining first-round match when Thanasi Kokkinakis faces off against his doubles partner Nick Kyrgios, and defending champ Daniil Medvedev has been handed what he would hope is an easy entry against world No. 110 Stefan Kozlov.
In the final tournament of her illustrious career, Serena Williams faces off against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic. Many tennis fans will be hoping for a successful send-off to the arguable GOAT, but the 40-year-old's form this year has been shaky at best. If she makes it past the first round, she's likely to face second seed Anett Kontaveit in the next match.
Two-time champ Naomi Osaka faces off against Danielle Collins in the first round, and the match-up is likely to be one of the standouts of round one.
