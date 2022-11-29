Tunisia vs France live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free

Tunisia face France on Wednesday knowing that only a win will do in the final round of Group D fixtures at World Cup 2022. The Eagles of Carthage must win, and hope the result in the other group fixture goes their way too, – if they are to progress to the knockouts for the first time in their history. For already-qualified France, a draw guarantees top spot and coach Didier Deschamps could well use this opportunity to rest some of his stars. Make sure you know how to watch a Tunisia vs France live stream for free from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Tunisia vs France live stream Dates: Wednesday 30th November, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 10am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Tunisia will have been disappointed to lose 1-0 to Australia on Saturday and now face the daunting task of meeting the defending champions. They also need to hope that Australia don't win in the group's other fixture against Denmark. The Eagles of Carthage gained independence from France in 1956 and Jalel Kadri's side will be inspired to get one over their one-time masters in what would be one of the great World Cup upsets. Most important is not to lose an early goal: Tunisia have lost their last 31 internationals after conceding first.

How do you stop Kylain Mbappe? The answer to perhaps the World Cup's most pertinent question increasingly appears to be 'with a shotgun' and little else. The PSG hitman's brace against Denmark on Saturday proves the 23-year-old can score every type of goal, from tap-ins to more creative efforts, and the 2018 champions look in good shape to defend their world crown.

Coach Didier Deschamps is hardly a tactical innovator, but he knows how to bring together a squad prone to internal implosion and get all singing from the same hymn sheet. Olivier Giroud is still one goal away from breaking Thierry Henry's all-time French goalscoring record, but Deschamps could shuffle his pack to rest some weary legs. Les Bleus have already qualified for the knockouts and need just a point to top the group. Tunisia must frustrate France to stand any chance, but their 3-4-3 system is set up to do exactly that. Keep Les Bleus out early doors and you never know.

This Group D match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET at the 44,667-seater Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Tunisia vs France live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Tunisia vs France live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Tunisia vs France live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Tunisia vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Tunisia vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Tunisia vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Tunisia vs France live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Tunisia vs France live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Tunisia vs France

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Tunisia vs France live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Tunisia vs France live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Tunisia vs France live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Tunisia vs France live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Tunisia vs France

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Tunisia vs France in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Tunisia vs France live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Tunisia vs France live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Tunisia vs France live stream kick-off times

Global Tunisia vs France kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe, including France: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am

2am New Zealand: 4am

4am India: 8.30pm

8.30pm Tunisia: 4pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia 0-0

Group D: France vs Australia 4-1

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia 0-1

Group D: France vs Denmark 2-1

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)