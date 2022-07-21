Sweden vs Belgium live stream and how to watch the Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final for free

Sweden and Belgium will fight it out for a place in the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship on Friday night. The Swedes will believe they can go all the way this year, but Belgium will be out to prove they're not just in the knockouts to make up the numbers. The winners will face England in Sheffield. Make sure you know how to watch a Sweden vs Belgium live stream for free, from wherever you are in the world.

Sweden vs Belgium live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Friday 22nd July 2022 Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Greater Manchester Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC Two US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Saturday 23rd)

Sweden qualified for this quarter-final with a thumping 5-0 win over Portugal on Sunday. A brace from Manchester City's Filippa Angeldal and an own-goal from Carole Costa put the game out of reach by half time, while the two added by Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius meant the world's second-ranked team topped Group C on goal difference. Are Peter Gerhardsson's side hitting top form at just the right time?

Iceland's late penalty wasn't enough to stop Belgium leapfrogging them into second place in Group D and qualifying for the knockouts. Tine de Caigny scored the only goal of the game against Italy on Monday night, tucking away a low shot from the edge of the box just after half time. Italy rallied in the second half but The Red Flames held on to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Kick-off in this Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final is Friday 22nd July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch a Sweden vs Belgium live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Sweden vs Belgium free live stream

The BBC has the rights to show the Sweden vs Belgium game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Sweden vs Belgium will be available on UK TV via BBC Two, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Sweden vs Belgium live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer if you're outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN for Sweden vs Belgium

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sweden vs Belgium in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Sweden vs Belgium live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Sweden vs Belgium live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Sweden vs Belgium in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Sweden vs Belgium live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch Sweden vs Belgium in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Sweden vs Belgium kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday, 23rd July.