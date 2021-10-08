Spain vs France live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League Final for free

The UEFA Nations League Final has arrived with Spain vs France having the feel of a classic encounter from UEFA tournaments of yesteryear. The last time these two great footballing neighbours met in a final was Euro 84 when France walked out victors on home soil. Now on neutral ground in Milan, will Spain exact their revenge? Make sure you know how to watch a Spain vs France live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Spain vs France live stream, and much more football, on ESPN 2 with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Australia can enjoy the game on Optus and although there are no official broadcasters covering the game, it's worth checking UEFA.TV for a live stream in Canada.

Spain vs France live stream Date: Thursday 7th October Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45pm PT / 4.45am AEST Venue: San Siro, Milan Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Sling TV ($10/mon) / FuboTV (free trial) UK stream: Sky Sports Ultra HD/ Sky Sports Football AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

France showed once again what an exciting team they are with a second-half comeback in the semis to turn over their 2-0 deficit. It was largely the same team that started the game that made it happen too. It must have been one hell of a team talk from manager Didier Deschamps.

Expect a similar wing-back system with Hernandez, Varane and Seville's much sought after young and relatively short central defender Jules Koundé providing the anchor while Griezmann, Mbappe and Benzema will seek to rip Spain apart.

If France are the finished article of a polished and peaking international force, then Spain is very much a transitional work in progress. There was an element of fortune to the manner in which they ended the 37-game unbeaten run of Italy. Leonardo Bonucci sinking to his knees on receipt of his second yellow card before the second half had even begun certainly helped.

Looking across Luis Enrique's side, there are plenty of green shoots of recovery as Spain look to rebuild from their world-dominating team of the early 2010s. Gavi, Ferran Torres and Pino look like exciting additions but there are still quite of the few old guard that have yet to be improved upon. Has UEFA Nations League Final come a little too soon?

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Sunday at the famous San Siro stadium in Milan. Follow our guide on how to watch a Spain vs France live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Spain vs France live stream for free

(Image credit: App71296 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Stadio_Meazza.jpg)

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch a Spain vs France live stream on ESPN 2 which you can access through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Spain vs France free with the FuboTV FREE trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and Premier League football as well as the UEFA Nations League.

Watch Spain vs France on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including on ESPN 2, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Watch a Spain vs France live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Spain vs France live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Spain vs France, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Spain vs France live stream.

UK: Spain vs France live stream

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show Spain vs France and the rest of the UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. You can even watch it in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD if you're an Ultra HD subscriber.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream any Sky sport – including Spain vs France – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Spain vs France from £10/month

Watch the Nations League and plenty of other football with the Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Spain vs France live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Spain vs France for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch the Nations League and Premier League 2021/22 live streams, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.View Deal

UEFA Nations League semi-final fixtures

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

Sunday 10th October

Italy vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League Third Place Play-Off - 2pm BST, 9am ET

Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League Final - 7.45pm BST, 8am ET

MORE: