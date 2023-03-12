Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2023 free online and on TV

Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 live stream

Scotland vs Ireland is free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK today at 3pm GMT. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media One. Peacock TV will be broadcasting this 2023 Six Nations clash in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, and Stan Sport will offer a Scotland vs Ireland live stream in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country.

Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

Scotland take on Ireland for the Centenary Quaich at Murrayfield on Saturday, with a win for the visitors putting them just one step away from the Grand Slam.

Today's hosts lost 32-21 in Paris last time out, but Scotland were always going to struggle to maintain their winning record after France opened up a 19-point lead after just 20 minutes. Two tries from Huw Jones and one from Finn Russell gave Gregor Townsend's side hope of pulling off a famous comeback, but Fickou put the game beyond doubt for France with a try just a minute before time, which Thomas Ramos converted for good measure.

Ireland have had no such troubles maintaining their 100% Six Nations record, although Italy gave them a bit of a scare before eventually succumbing 34-20 in Rome two weeks ago. Andy Farrell’s side were missing a number of key players through injury, which resulted in a somewhat disjointed performance, but tries from Ryan, Keenan, Aki and a second-half double from Hansen ensured that an upset was avoided. Another win here will put them just 80 minutes away from glory.

Scotland vs Ireland kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST today, Sunday 12th March, at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Make sure you know how to watch a Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 live stream.

Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 free live stream

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch the this Six Nations clash for free via terrestrial broadcasters BBC and S4C. Cord-cutters can access a free Scotland vs Ireland live stream on BBC iPlayer. Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access BBC, S4C or Virgin Media when travelling abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Never used a VPN? No bother. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch Scotland vs Ireland from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs Ireland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the 2023 Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Scotland vs Ireland

Using a VPN to watch Scotland vs Ireland is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Scotland vs Ireland, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Scotland vs Ireland live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Scotland vs Ireland live stream kick-off times

Global Scotland vs Ireland kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EST/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) New Zealand: 4am (Monday)

Watch Scotland vs Ireland live stream in the UK

You can watch Scotland vs Ireland live and for free in the UK via BBC One.

Coverage starts at 2.15pm GMT today ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) website or mobile app.

Remember: You can watch every this match free on BBC iPlayer

Watch Scotland vs Ireland live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Edinburgh, with coverage starting at 2pm IST - an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab), with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Scotland vs Ireland is set to kick-off at 2am AEDT on Monday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day free trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, ATP Tour tennis and Formula E.

Don't forget: Australian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations rugger will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Edinburgh is set for 10am ET / 7am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including Premier League soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Don't forget: US nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs Ireland in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Scotland vs Ireland via Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 4am NZDT on Monday morning, so grab yourself a strong coffee.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: New Zealand nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Scotland vs Ireland live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Scotland vs Ireland live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 5pm SAST this evening.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with ExpressVPN.

Scotland vs Ireland live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Scotland vs Ireland kick-off is at 11pm in Singapore, 8.30pm IST in India, 8pm PKT in Pakistan and at 10pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

Don't forget: Asian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a cheap VPN.