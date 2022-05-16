Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream and how to watch the EFL Championship playoffs online

Sheffield United scored a late goal on Saturday to give the Blades a lifeline as they head into the second leg of this Championship playoff semi-final against Nottingham Forest. Can United come from behind to book a place at Wembley? Or will Forest make home advantage count? Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream wherever you are in the world.

Sander Berge's 91st-minute header at Bramall Lane means Sheffield United are still in this playoff semi-final, but they'll start a goal behind at The City Ground on Tuesday night. The Blades' away form has been underwhelming of late, winning just one of their last seven games on the road. That'll need to change if they're to have any chance of reaching the final.

Nottingham Forest looked in total control of this tie until stoppage time in the first leg. Steve Cooper's side could conceivably have been out of sight before Sheffield United's goal, but with only one league defeat in their last 16 games at The City Ground, the Forest boss will be confident of getting the job done at home in this second leg.

It's a 7:45pm BST kick-off (2:45pm ET) on Tuesday 17th May at The City Ground. Read on to find out how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Championship playoffs in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Championship playoffs through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free. Cancel at anytime. No contract. Just lots of sport. It's AU$25 thereafter. You can watch online or through the Kayo app on most smart devices.

Watch a Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant EFL Championship rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Championship playoffs, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

US: Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream

ESPN is the EFL Championship rights holder in the States. You can catch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: Watch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United in 4K HDR

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the EFL Championship playoffs in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

AUS & NZ: Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United live stream

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest, with the game kicking off at 4.45am AEST and 6.45am NZST, so you'll have to set a disgustingly early alarm (but it'll be worth it if you win).

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.