New Zealand vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship, Round 4

Ian Foster's future is once again in doubt after New Zealand slumped to one of their worst defeats last week, losing 25-18 to Argentina in Christchurch. Can the All Blacks make up for their historic loss when this Saturday's 2nd Test gets underway in Hamilton? Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream, online and on TV, from where you are.

The early team news is in and, despite calls for captain Sam Kane to be rested, New Zealand have named an unchanged XV for the showdown with Argentina at the FMG Stadium. Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick will return from injury to the All Blacks bench.

With the All Blacks' aura of invincibility fading fast, and despairing fans dubbing the side "Foster's Imposters", the Pumas will be chomping at the bit to match Ireland by beating New Zealand in back-to-back tests.

Argentina coach Cheika warned reporters that the Pumas still are "about as underdog as they get," but added "the guys need to believe we can do it, and we need to go into the game with that attitude."

Can Foster's men halt an embarrassing three-match losing streak at home? Rugby fans in Australia can watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream using Stan Sport's 7-day free trial. The match is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina free live stream from wherever you are.

Aussies can enjoy every game of the 2022 Rugby Championship ad-free, live and on-demand in HD on Stan Sport (7-day free trial (opens in new tab); AU$10 a month). Requires Stan subscription (30-day free trial (opens in new tab); AU$10 a month).

It's also worth noting that all Wallabies home games will be shown free-to-air on Nine Network and streamed live 9Now (opens in new tab).

FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, including New Zealand vs Argentina, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

In the UK, Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship including Saturday's clash between the All Blacks and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream with a Now day pass (£12) or monthly pass (opens in new tab) (£34). Make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here (opens in new tab). Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Round 4 – 3rd Sept 2022

8.05am: New Zealand v Argentina (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)

10.35am: Australia vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

Round 5 – 15th & 17th Sept 2022

15th, 10.45am: Australia vs New Zealand (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)

17th, 8.10pm Argentina vs South Africa (Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires)

Round 6 – 24th Sept 2022

8.05am: New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park, Auckland)

4.05pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)