South Africa vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship for free, Round 3

South Africa vs Argentina is available to watch live in New Zealand via Sky Sport, while in South Africa all the action will be broadcast on SuperSport. In Australia, the game will be broadcast live on Stan Sport, and on Sky Sports in the UK. Rugby fans in the US can meanwhile watch this fixture live via the dedicated streaming service FloRugby.

Kick-off is at 4.05pm BST on Saturday, July 15. Full details on how to watch a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

South Africa vs Argentina Rugby Championship 2023: preview

South Africa will be aiming for a bonus point victory against Argentina at Eden Park on Saturday as the look to keep their slim hopes of claiming the Rugby Championships 2023 title alive at Eden Park.

After their clash of the tournament favourites defeat to New Zealand in Round 2, the Springboks need a win here on home turf as well as a defeat for the All Blacks in their match against a struggling Australia in order for them to be crowned champions.

It's far from a straight forward task, with Argentina buoyed by a statement Round 2 victory over Australia.

That result was only the third time the Pumas have beaten the Wallabies, leaving them on the verge of avoiding the wooden spoon in this tournament for the first time in six years.

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made nine changes to his starting line-up that was beaten by the All Blacks, with the squad featuring a new halfback partnership of fly-half Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Grant Williams.

Michael Chieka has meanwhile made five changes to the Pumas side that shocked the Wallabies, with Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallia, and Lautaro Bazan Velez all returning to the starting 15.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: Live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch this match via Stan Sport, which will be showing every match of tournament ad-free, including all of the games not involving the Wallabies.

A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Currently away from Australia? Watch Stan Sport from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

Kick-off for South Africa vs Argentina in the UK is at 4.05 pm BST on Saturday.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on the go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

In the US, Rugby Championship 2023 matches including South Africa vs Argentina will be available to watch via dedicated streaming service FloRugby. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Kick-off for this game in the States is at 11.05 am ET / 8:05 am PT on Saturday morning.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings, and breaking news.

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home of the 2023 Rugby Championship for the Kiwis. You'll find all six games and three rounds of this year's Rugby Championship there.

Kick-off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 3.05 pm NZST.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship in South Africa, with the network showing every game of the tournament, including South Africa vs Argentina.

Kick-off in South Africa for this fixture is at 5.05 pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

2023 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Saturday 29th July

10.45 am: Australia vs New Zealand (MCG, East Melbourne)

4.05 pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 5th August

3.35 am: New Zealand vs Australia (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

11.10pm: Argentina vs South Africa ( José Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires)