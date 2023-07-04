How to watch Rugby Championship — live stream every game for 2023

Watch Rugby Championship live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 fixtures involving Australia are available to watch live for free Down Under via 9Now, while every game of the tournament can be watched in the region via Stan Sport. In New Zealand, games will be shown live on Sky Sport, while in South Africa all the action will be broadcast on SuperSport.

Viewers in the UK can watch matches via Sky Sports, while FloRugby has broadcast rights for the US. Full details on how to watch a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream today online and on TV are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

Rugby Championship 2023: preview

The southern hemisphere's big four sides lock horns once more in 2023, as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina battle it out for the Rugby Championship title.

The annual tournament is a slightly shortened affair this year, with just three rounds, to accommodate preparations for the looming Rugby World Cup in France.

The All Blacks are defending champs, having managed to scramble their way to their second title in two years last time out. However, question marks remain over their form in the intervening months since that somewhat unconvincing win. The pressure is very much on for Ian Foster and his men to show improvement here.

Having been unlucky not to walk away as last year's Rugby Championship winners, South Africa come into this year's tournament as many pundits' pick to make amends and claim bragging rights for the first time since 2019. With fresh talent like Jean Kleyn already blooded, and no new caps among the squad, the Springboks look primed for success in this year's abridged tournament. You can take a look at the 2023 Rugby Championship fixtures.

Two sides who have clearly made strides since last year's competition are Australia and Argentina, who finished in third and fourth respectively. Eddie Jones is back in the hot seat for the Wallabies, but they start the tournament with a tough opener against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld – a venue where they are yet to beat South Africa in their seven previous encounters.

Former Aussie boss Michael Cheika oversaw statement wins against Australia and the All Blacks last year, but their inferior squad means they'll need to show similar heroics to avoid once again ending this tournament with the wooden spoon.

Make sure you know how to watch a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream from wherever you are with our guide below.

How to watch Rugby Championship: free live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch every game of the tournament involving the Wallabies for free via Channel 9 and the network's streaming service 9Now, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Currently away from Australia? Watch 9Now from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Stan Sport will meanwhile be live streaming every match of tournament ad-free, including all of the games not involving the Wallabies. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Rugby Championship 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Rugby Championship 2023 games involving the Wallabies, you could choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and watch the free Rugby Championship 2023 live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

UK: Watch a Rugby Championship live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

USA: Watch a Rugby Championship live stream 2023

In the US, Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be available to watch via dedicated streaming service FloRugby.

Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

New Zealand: Watch a Rugby Championship live stream 2023

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home the 2023 Rugby Championship for the Kiwis. You'll find all six games and three rounds of this years Rugby Championship there.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch a Rugby Championship live stream 2023

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship in South Africa, with the network showing every game of the tournament.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

2023 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Saturday 8th July

4.05pm: South Africa vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria)

8.10pm: Argentina vs New Zealand (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza)

Saturday 15th July

8.05am: New Zealand vs South Africa (Go Media Stadium, Auckland)

10.45am: Australia vs Argentina (CommBank Stadium, Parramatta)

Saturday 29th July

10.45am: Australia vs New Zealand (MCG, East Melbourne)

4.05pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 5th August

3.35am: New Zealand vs Australia (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

11.10pm: Argentina vs South Africa ( José Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires)