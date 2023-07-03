Rugby World Cup live stream: how to watch the 2023 Rugby Union championship free from anywhere

Watch a free Rugby World Cup live stream

Rugby World Cup 2023 is free to watch in its entirety on ITV and ITVX in the UK. Fans can also watch every game for free via RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. Channel 9 is showing select games for free in Australia, while Peacock TV is live streaming every game in the USA. Use a VPN to watch your preferred Rugby World Cup feed from anywhere, if you're away from home.

Rugby World Cup: 2023 preview

When two nations that have never laid hands on the Webb Ellis Cup before are the standout favourites for the trophy, you know it's going to be a Rugby World Cup to savour. There's a sense that hosts France or the No.1-ranked team in the world Ireland could be about to finally have their moment... or they could suffer their most painful World Cup campaign yet.

Wales can count themselves incredibly lucky that the draw took place in December 2020, based on the world rankings from January of that year – if it had been made now, Warren Gatland’s men would have been thrown to the lions. Instead, they’ve landed in what looks like the friendliest pool of them all, Australia being the only genuine top-tier team in Pool C.

The three other pools, on the other hand, each have a claim to being the Group of Death. The strongest of these claims belongs to Pool B, which features Six Nations champions Ireland, reigning World Cup champions South Africa, and the strongest Scotland team in a generation, ranked at No.5 in the world.

Pool A doesn't look too friendly either, with hosts and the world's No.2-ranked team France sharing the same patch of land as the All Blacks and an Italy team that's come close to upsetting France, Ireland and Scotland this year.

Pool D could be intriguing too, as England are a team in need of direction, while Argentina have become one of the world's most watchable sides under Michael Cheika, and Japan are hoping to take the next step after their best-ever showing at a Rugby World Cup. All games are free to view in the UK and Ireland. Here's how to watch a Rugby World Cup live stream from anywhere.

Rugby World Cup free live streams

Viewers in the UK can stream every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup for free via ITVX. That's also the case in Ireland, with RTÉ and Virgin Media Player sharing live broadcast duties

Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access any local stream from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Not used a VPN before? It's easy. Here's our step-by-step guide...

Watch a Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Rugby World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Rugby World Cup 2023

Using a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Rugby World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Rugby World Cup live stream.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the tournament in the UK, which means you can also live stream every Rugby World Cup 2023 match for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up).

S4C, meanwhile, is offering Welsh-language coverage of the opening game, every Wales game, and the final. Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 for FREE in Ireland

You can watch every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup live stream free in Ireland too, with free-to-air networks RTÉ and Virgin Media sharing live broadcast duties.

Stream every game live via either RTÉ Player or Virgin Media Player, with both services available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 for FREE in Australia

There's also free Rugby World Cup 2023 coverage in Australia, with Channel 9 and 9Now showing every Wallabies match, plus the final. Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch the Rugby World Cup from anywhere

Streaming service Stan Sport, meanwhile, has the rights to show every match of the tournament ad-free.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in the USA

Every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is available to watch in the US via Peacock TV.

Peacock starts at $4.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 action courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Best of all, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream every match for free while abroad with a VPN.

Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch every 2023 Rugby World Cup match in South Africa.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in Canada

You can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup unfold on TSN in Canada.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time, or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets

Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets have been flying off the shelves, but not all games are sold out at the time of writing, and some tickets are available via resale.

You can purchase them from the official 2023 Rugby World Cup website.

Which team has won the most Rugby World Cups? Who else? New Zealand and South Africa are the joint-most successful teams in Rugby World Cup history, having lifted the Webb Ellis Cup three times apiece. They've also won all of the last four tournaments between them. Two-time champions Australia and England are the only other teams to have tasted Rugby World Cup glory, while France have reached three finals and lost them all.