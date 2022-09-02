Milan vs Inter live stream and how to watch Serie A for free

Serie A champions AC Milan face arch-rivals Internazionale in an early season Derby della Madonnina that looks ripe for bust-ups and net-busters galore. The pressure's firmly on Stefano Pioli's men, as a win for the Nerazzuri would send them four points clear of the Rossoneri. However, Inter's backline has looked highly suspect, and could be there for the taking. Make sure you know how to watch a Milan vs Inter live stream and catch the Serie A action wherever you are.

US soccer fans can stream Milan vs Inter free with the 30-day trial of Paramount+ with the code ITALY (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can watch on BT Sport.

Milan vs Inter live stream Date: Saturday 3rd September 2022 Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET Location: San Siro, Milan Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Paramount+ free trial (US)

Stefan de Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni have all been at fault for goals, and Ante Rebic, who's been dealing with a back issue this week, will be desperate to face them. The Croatian striker kicked off the season with a double, and Milan are more reliant on him than ever with Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering from knee surgery.

The supporting cast have stepped up admirably, however. Olivier Giroud scored a flying volley against Bologna, Brahim Diaz has been a constant menace, and Rafael Leao is off the mark too, though the Brazilian isn't exactly renowned for being the biggest team player.

For Inter, the question is can they score more than they concede? Lautaro Martinez has three goals in three games but has also been missing far too many chances, while Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko have been lively but similarly profligate.

The 3-1 defeat to Lazio showed what can happen when they face a well-organized team, and Samir Handanovic is likely to be a very busy man again. Another man who's sure to get plenty of attention is Hakan Çalhanoglu, who crossed the divide to then-reigning champions Inter last summer, only to see AC win the Scudetto for the first time in over a decade.

The sides were evenly matched last season, with four games producing two draws and a win apiece. Who will draw first blood this time? It's a 5pm BST kick-off at San Siro this Saturday, 3rd September, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Milan vs Inter live stream in Serie A, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Milan vs Inter free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch Serie A, including the Milan vs Inter game, live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). And better still you can currently get an extended 30-day free trial by quoting the promotion code ITALY at sign-up. After that, you'll pay $4.99 a month. No contract.

Milan vs Inter starts at 12pm ET on Saturday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Milan vs Inter Paramount+ 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Watch Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus when you use the code ITALY. You can watch any of the games. It's $4.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time. Code expires 5th September.

Watch a Milan vs Inter live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Milan vs Inter live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Milan vs Inter

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Milan vs Inter, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount Plus.

3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Milan vs Inter live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Milan vs Inter live stream with BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to Serie A, 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch football without signing a long-term contract.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Serie A football for £25 (opens in new tab) This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy Serie A, the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

(opens in new tab) Full BT Sport package from £15 per month (opens in new tab)

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month (opens in new tab)

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a Milan vs Inter live stream in Canada

The Milan vs Inter live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which has taken over Serie A broadcast rights for the 22/23 season. You can also use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games this season live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app, as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.98 for three months or $199.99 for a full year.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Canada: Watch Milan vs Inter (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A, Coppa Italia, French Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and more. It's CA$24.99 per month.

Watch Milan vs Inter in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sports will provide live coverage of Milan vs Inter – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sports as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Serie A 2022/23 September fixtures

All kick-off times 19:45 BST unless otherwise stated:

Saturday 3rd September

Fiorentina vs Juventus 14:00

AC Milan vs Inter Milan 17:00

Lazio vs Napoli

Sunday 4th September

Cremonese vs Sassuolo 11:30

Spezia vs Bologna 14:00

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria 17:00

Udinese vs Roma

Monday 5th September

Monza vs Atalanta 17:30

Salernitana vs Empoli 17:30

Torino vs Lecce

Saturday 10th September

Napoli vs Spezia 14:00

Inter Milan vs Torino 17:00

Sampdoria vs AC Milan

Sunday 11th September

Atalanta vs Cremonese 11:30

Bologna vs Fiorentina 14:00

Lecce vs Monza 14:00

Sassuolo vs Udinese 14:00

Lazio vs Hellas Verona 17:00

Juventus vs Salernitana

Monday 12th September

Empoli vs Roma

Friday 16th September

Salernitana vs Lecce

Saturday 17th September

Bologna vs Empoli 14:00

Spezia vs Sampdoria 17:00

Torino vs Sassuolo

Sunday 18th September

Udinese vs Inter Milan 11:30

Cremonese vs Lazio 14:00

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona 14:00

Monza vs Juventus 14:00

Roma vs Atalanta 17:00

AC Milan vs Napoli