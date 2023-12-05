LG G4 OLED TV: rumours, leaks, and what we want from LG's next flagship TV

The LG G3 is one of the finest TVs you can buy. It's the first OLED TV to use Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech to deliver brightness levels similar to those of backlit models, but without compromising OLED's perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control. The 65-inch model earned five out of five in our review.

But it's about to be bettered. Probably. Because while we can't know for sure that the G4 will be superior, it most likely will be. The leaks certainly point to some improvements.

So what can we expect from the G4 when it's (presumably) announced in January? And what would we most like to see? Let's find out.

LG G3 vs C3: which should you buy?

LG G4: rumours and leaks

(Image credit: LG)

Usually, we don't get much information about a TV before it launches (as opposed to a big phone such as the iPhone or Google Pixel, where the leaks come thick and fast), but we have seen some advanced info concerning the G4.

It will reportedly have a higher refresh rate than the G3. Processor firm AMD accidentally revealed the info within its database (via Flatpanelshd).

According to the leak, in September and October the G4 was certified for AMD's FreeSync Premium feature (which aims for ultra-low lag and more fluid gameplay). The database lists the VRR range of the G4 as 40-144Hz.

The lower-specced C4 was also listed with the same refresh rate.

The G3 (and C3) has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The top refresh rate of 144Hz will only benefit PC gamers, as consoles currently max out at 120Hz.

The G4 is also rumoured to feature the Alpha 10 processor, which is said to have a powerful neural processing unit, and to again feature an MLA OLED panel.

So what else are we hoping for?

LG G4: 6 things we'd like to see

(Image credit: LG)

1. A bundled stand

This one's a no-brainer. The G3 comes with a wall mount included in the box, but no stand. So if you want a pedestal stand, you'll have to shell out another £150 / $150 / AU$400, on top of the £3500 / $3300 / AU$5300 you paid for the TV.

Wall-mounting TVs was big in the early noughties, and is sensible if you're short of space. But most people will prefer using a stand, as it doesn't mean drilling holes in the wall. So including a stand in the box seems like the smart thing to do. That's what LG does with the C3, so why change tack for the more premium model?

(Image credit: Future)

2. A redesigned UI

The G3's webOS23 platform features only two home screen pages, whereas previous versions had multiple. LG has cleaned up the home pages through the use of 'cards', which are essentially folders (e.g. the 'Game' card contains all the gaming-related apps like GeForce Now, Utomik, Twitch etc). It helps, but it still needs work.

The problem is that the row of cards is still very prominently displayed. So while it does much to tidy up a messy operating system, it still keeps lots of items that you might not use on the first page of the home screen. A better idea would be to keep the trending and app shelves in its place (as they were on the previous iteration), with cards on the second page.

There are also way too many promotional banners. While most manufacturers do this (Amazon is one of the worst offenders), it still takes up valuable home screen space and makes the device more clunky to use.

3. A simplified Game Optimizer menu

Speaking of tidying up, the Game Optimizer Menu could do with a spring clean, too. This is the home of all the gaming-specific features that you can tweak and toggle on or off as you see fit. New for 2023 is an extra sub-menu that lets you adjust the sound settings specifically for games. In our opinion, Game Optimizer was at its most useful in its purest form in 2021, before it got too bogged down with options. But doubtless some hardcore gamers will disagree.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Better colour vibrancy in low-light scenes

The G3 delivers a superb picture, with brighter highlights than the G2, greater vibrancy and more shadow detail. But there is one area which proves slightly underwhelming: saturation.

Now, we're being picky here, but in low-light scenes, the G3's colours are less saturated than the G2's, most obviously when it comes to skin tones. It doesn't affect the picture in other lighting conditions, but still, it's something we'd like to see improved for the G4.

5. Even better motion handling

Again, the G3 doesn't perform badly in this area. In fact, in our review we noted that if you opt for the Cinematic Movement option, "motion is handled very well... with the judder of shots such as the pan across the Matera cemetery and the aerial view of the forest at the start of No Time To Die being nicely smoothed out without there being any artificiality added to other parts of movies". It's just that Sony’s top OLEDs still do it better.

This is an issue plaguing most OLED TVs, though Sony seems impervious. Its OLED TVs have been head and shoulders ahead of the others in this regard for years. Could the G4 be the TV that finally catches up? We'll find out soon...

6. Better sound

Again, this is a problem affecting all OLED TVs, but surely a top-of-the-range LG could offer better audio quality? The G3 actually manages to sound worse than its predecessor, which is quite a feat.

Punch and impact are notably absent – it just sounds a bit limp. Dolby Atmos provides some relief, but it too manages to have less heft than the same mode on the G2. A soundbar is a must – chances are it will be for the G4 as well, but LG could at least beef up the audio a bit. We expect much more from a flagship TV.

