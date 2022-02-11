Italy vs England live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations free

After a narrow defeat last week, England will be keen to get their 2022 Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track with a win against Italy. Sunday's Stadio Olimpico clash kicks off at 3pm GMT. UK fans can watch Italy vs England free on ITV and you can make sure you know how to watch a free Italy vs England live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Italy vs England live stream Date: Sunday 13th February 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 2am AEST (Mon) Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The team news is in and England coach Eddie Jones has rung the changes. Twice-capped Harry Randall starts in place of Ben Youngs, Jack Nowell gets a chance out on the wing, Jamie George comes in at hooker, Will Stuart is the new tight-head prop and Charlie Ewels is in at lock.

The Azzurri have made three changes after losing 37-10 to France last week. South African-born flanker Braam Steyn is in, but wing Tommaso Menoncello - Italy's only try-scorer against Les Bleus - is out with an injury. Pietro Ceccarelli comes into the front row while Paolo Garbisi starts at fly-half.

Last week, Scotland stunned England to win the Calcutta Cup for the second year in a row. The Red Rose have never lost to Italy but coach Eddie Jones remains cautious, calling on his young side to "light up" Rome and continue that record come Sunday.

Excited for Round 2 of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch Italy vs England free on ITV Hub. Here's how to watch an Italy vs England live stream from anywhere...

Watch Italy vs England live stream free online

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Italy vs England airs on ITV (kick-off: 3pm GMT) on Sunday, 13th February. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Italy vs England from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Italy vs England, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italy vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Italy vs England live stream in the USA

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including Italy vs England on Sunday, 13th February. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Italy vs England | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream Italy vs England free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch Italy vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including Italy vs England on 13th February 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Italy vs England free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Italy vs England live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including Italy vs England – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Italy vs England live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

(Image credit: DAZN)

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including a Italy vs England live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch Italy vs England live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast Italy vs England via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

(Image credit: Six Nations / Diageo)

All times GMT

ROUND 2

Saturday 12th February 2022

Wales vs Scotland - 2.15pm - BBC

France vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 13th February 2022

Italy vs England - 3pm - ITV

ROUND 3

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France - 2.15pm - BBC

England vs Wales - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy - 3pm - ITV

ROUND 5

Saturday 12th March 2022

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV