How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 final episode 'Safe' online

As the walls close in on June, The Handmaid's Tale season 5 meets its end in a climactic and devastating finale. Having declined Commander Lawrence's offer to join his next phase in New Bethlehem and reunite with Hannah, back in Canada June and others are faced with rising hostility from anti-refugee protestors and Gilead sympathisers in Toronto. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 finale for free, from wherever you are now, for episode 10, Safe.

Watch final episode Premiere: 9th Nov 2022, 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT (USA) Free stream: SBS (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Hulu ($7.99/month)

Warning, spoilers lie below...

Last week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale certainly tugged on the heartstrings. Bullets flew at the vigil for the dead of the failed rescue mission. June threw her body over the daughter of the killed mission commander but who was responsible for the disruption?

All hope is not lost. While receiving guests at the new fertility centre with baby Noah, Serena makes a beeline for the nearest exit when given a moment to nurse. Stepping into traffic, she convinces a woman driving by to let her hop in. What comes next? Well, we'll have to wait and see as Commander Lawrence all but declares war on June.

Tune into the final episode, Safe, and find out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 10 online, including a free stream in Australia.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 final episode for free

In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 10, live and on demand, from 9th November 2022. Episodes arrive as soon as they drop in the US on the Wednesday on SBS On-Demand. You can also catch the final episode on TV on Thursday at 9.30pm AEDT. Episode 1 - 9 are already available now. New episodes air weekly.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Handmaid's Tale season 5 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.





How to use a VPN for The Handmaid's Tale

Using a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale S5, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Episode 1, Morning - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 2, Ballet - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 3 - Border - 21st September (US), 22nd September (AU)

Episode 4 - Dear Offred - 28th September (US), 29th September (AU)

Episode 5, Fairytale - 5th October (US), 6th October (AU)

Episode 6, Together - 12th October (US), 13th October (AU)

Episode 7, No Man's Land - 19th October (US), 20th October (AU)

Episode 8, Motherland - 26th October (US), 27th October (AU)

Episode 9, Allegiance - 2nd November (US), 3rd November (AU)

Episode 10, Safe - 9th November (US), 10th November (AU)

UK: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

In the UK, The Handmaid's Tale season 5 began airing on October 23, arriving on both free-to-air channel Channel 4 (opens in new tab), as well as on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 9pm BST, with new episodes arriving weekly at the same time on Sundays.

Need to catch up? Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale are available on both Channel 4 and Amazon Prime members free of charge (here's a 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not yet a member).

USA: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

Hulu is the place to find The Handmaid's Tale season 5 stream in the USA.

The streaming service costs from $7.99 a month.

