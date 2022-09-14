How to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 for free online

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is set to hit TV screens this month. It premieres on 14th September on Hulu in the US, and on the 15th September on free-to-air Australian channel SBS. It's due to hit Channel 4 in the UK shortly after but the date is still TBC. Want to see the new season of Margaret Atwood's dystopian drama first? Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free from where you are with a VPN.

Season 5 is expected to pick up from the (rather shocking) events of the season 4 finale. We're told that June faces consequences for her killing, while Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Meanwhile, June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to reunite with Hannah.

The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) as June, rebel leader trying to bring justice to a totalitarian society in which handmaids have no bodily autonomy, are abused, mistreated, and used as breeders. If you're looking for a dark and disturbingly brilliant binge, you'll love this "high-speed intergalactic soap opera" and its whip-fast plot.

Ready for season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale? Fans in Australia can watch all episodes free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free from wherever you are...

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5 – live and on demand – from 15h September 2022. Episode 1 (Morning) and Episode 2 (Ballet) drop first. New episodes air weekly.

Travelling away outside Australia this week? You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access SBS from overseas. We recommend using ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Details below.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Handmaid's Tale season 5 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for The Handmaid's Tale season 5

Using a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale S5, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

USA: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the place to find The Handmaid's Tale season 5 stream in the USA.

The streaming service costs from $6.99 a month.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS.

UK: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

In the UK, Channel 4 is yet to reveal when it will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5. Based on the season 4 air date, season 5 could show up on Channel 4 sometime in mid October... but that's purely a guess.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS from 15th September.

Need to catch up? Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale are current available to Amazon Prime members free of charge (here's a 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not yet a member).

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 official trailer