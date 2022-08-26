How to watch Reading Festival 2022: live stream the BBC's free music festival coverage from anywhere

Reading Festival 2022 is set to host over 40 acts including Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey. Tickets are sold out so it's best to singalong from your sofa. Fans in the UK can watch a free live stream of the Reading Festival 2022 main stage on BBC iPlayer. Going to be abroad? Make sure you how to watch the free Reading Festival 2022 stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Reading Festival 2022 Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Weather forecast: warm with light showers

Breaking news: The 1975, Charlie XCX and AJ have just been added to the Reading Festival 2022 lineup, so there's three more reasons to tune in between 26 -28 August 2022.

The festival – which runs alongside the Leeds Festival – has been going since 1989 and is watched by a huge online audience thanks to the BBC's live streaming and radio coverage. Past headliners have included world-class acts such as Stormzy, Radiohead, Eminem and Patti Smith.

This year's event takes place just off Richfield Avenue, with Arctic Monkeys set to storm the Main Stage East on Saturday Night, before Charlie XCX, The 1975 and Run the Jewels take over Sunday night. Friday's headliner will be London rapper Dave. The weather is forecast to be warm and wet so don't forget your poncho!

The BBC will show live coverage of the concert from the main stage, plus highlights and live coverage across Radio 1. Read on for all the information or how to watch Reading Festival 2022 on-demand and live from anywhere in the world.

Watch Reading Festival 2022 free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer has Reading Festival 2022 performances available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go! UK citizen outside the UK?

Use a VPN to watch Reading Festival 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Full instructions below.

Watch a Reading Festival 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Reading Festival 2022 on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Reading Festival 2022



Using a VPN to watch Reading Festival 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Reading Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Reading Festival 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Reading Festival 2022 line-up and start times

(Image credit: Reading Festival 2022)

Friday 26th AUG 2022

Main Stage East

Dave - 10.00pm

Polo G - 8.10pm

Little Simz - 6.20pm

Circa Waves - 4.45pm

Griff - 3.20pm

Black Honey - 1.50pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.20pm

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion - 8.55pm

Glass Animals - 7.10pm

All Time Low - 5.30pm

Joy Crookes - 4.00pm

Wallows - 2.30pm

BBNO$ - 1.10pm

SATURDAY 27th AUG 2022

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys - 9.50pm

Wolf Alice - 7.30pm

Fontaines D.C. - 5.40pm

AJ Tracey - 4.15pm

The Lathums - 2.45pm

Dayglow - 1.25pm

Main Stage West

Bring Me The Horizon - 8.25pm

D Block-Europe - 6.30pm

Enter Shikari - 4.50pm

Poppy - 3.30pm

De'Wayne - 2.05pm

The Sherlocks - 12.45pm

SUNDAY 28th AUG 2022

Main Stage East

The 1975 - 9.50pm

Charli XCX - 7.30pm

Run The Jewels - 5.40pm

Pale Waves - 4.05pm

Denzel Curry - 2.40pm

Willow - 1.20pm

Mallrat - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

Halsey - 8.25pm

Bastille - 6.30pm

DMA'S - 4.50pm

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.20pm

Bru-C - 2.00pm

The K's - 12.40pm

Full line-up on the official Reading Festival 2022 website.

Reading Festival 2022 weather

The Reading Festival 2022 weather is set to be warm with the odd shower. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be a balmy 24 degrees celsius, with a 10-20 per cent chance of showers.