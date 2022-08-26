How to watch Reading Festival 2022: live stream the BBC's free music festival coverage from anywhere

Reading Festival 2022 is set to host over 40 acts including Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975 and Halsey. Tickets are sold out so it's best to singalong from your sofa. Fans in the UK can watch a free live stream of the Reading Festival 2022 main stage on BBC iPlayer. Going to be abroad? Make sure you how to watch the free Reading Festival 2022 stream from wherever you are in the world.
Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon
Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
Weather forecast: warm with light showers
Breaking news: The 1975, Charlie XCX and AJ have just been added to the Reading Festival 2022 lineup, so there's three more reasons to tune in between 26 -28 August 2022.
The festival – which runs alongside the Leeds Festival – has been going since 1989 and is watched by a huge online audience thanks to the BBC's live streaming and radio coverage. Past headliners have included world-class acts such as Stormzy, Radiohead, Eminem and Patti Smith.
This year's event takes place just off Richfield Avenue, with Arctic Monkeys set to storm the Main Stage East on Saturday Night, before Charlie XCX, The 1975 and Run the Jewels take over Sunday night. Friday's headliner will be London rapper Dave. The weather is forecast to be warm and wet so don't forget your poncho!
The BBC will show live coverage of the concert from the main stage, plus highlights and live coverage across Radio 1. Read on for all the information or how to watch Reading Festival 2022 on-demand and live from anywhere in the world.
Watch Reading Festival 2022 free live stream
In the UK, BBC iPlayer has Reading Festival 2022 performances available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go! UK citizen outside the UK?
Use a VPN to watch Reading Festival 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.
We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Full instructions below.
Watch a Reading Festival 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Reading Festival 2022 on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up
How to use a VPN to watch Reading Festival 2022
Using a VPN to watch Reading Festival 2022 is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Reading Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.
3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Reading Festival 2022 live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.
- Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more
Reading Festival 2022 line-up and start times
Friday 26th AUG 2022
Main Stage East
Dave - 10.00pm
Polo G - 8.10pm
Little Simz - 6.20pm
Circa Waves - 4.45pm
Griff - 3.20pm
Black Honey - 1.50pm
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - 12.20pm
Main Stage West
Megan Thee Stallion - 8.55pm
Glass Animals - 7.10pm
All Time Low - 5.30pm
Joy Crookes - 4.00pm
Wallows - 2.30pm
BBNO$ - 1.10pm
SATURDAY 27th AUG 2022
Main Stage East
Arctic Monkeys - 9.50pm
Wolf Alice - 7.30pm
Fontaines D.C. - 5.40pm
AJ Tracey - 4.15pm
The Lathums - 2.45pm
Dayglow - 1.25pm
Main Stage West
Bring Me The Horizon - 8.25pm
D Block-Europe - 6.30pm
Enter Shikari - 4.50pm
Poppy - 3.30pm
De'Wayne - 2.05pm
The Sherlocks - 12.45pm
SUNDAY 28th AUG 2022
Main Stage East
The 1975 - 9.50pm
Charli XCX - 7.30pm
Run The Jewels - 5.40pm
Pale Waves - 4.05pm
Denzel Curry - 2.40pm
Willow - 1.20pm
Mallrat - 12.00pm
Main Stage West
Halsey - 8.25pm
Bastille - 6.30pm
DMA'S - 4.50pm
Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.20pm
Bru-C - 2.00pm
The K's - 12.40pm
Full line-up on the official Reading Festival 2022 website.
Reading Festival 2022 weather
The Reading Festival 2022 weather is set to be warm with the odd shower. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be a balmy 24 degrees celsius, with a 10-20 per cent chance of showers.
- Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best TVs
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals