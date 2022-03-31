How to watch Future Food Stars: stream Gordon Ramsay's new BBC show online from where you are, contestants

Gordon Ramsay's new show – Future Food Stars – sees the MasterChef host invite 12 young food and drink entrepreneurs to Cornwall to compete for a £150,000 investment. Future Food Stars is free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK from 9pm today. Travelling away from the UK? Make sure you know how to watch a Future Food Stars live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

Future Food Stars live stream Premiere date: Thurs 31st March 2022 New episodes: Every Thurs at 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 6am AEST FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK only) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

The first thing you need to know about Gordon Ramsay's new TV show is that it's not really about the participants, it's about Gordon Ramsay. Which is great if you like the rambunctious TV chef's kitchen-bants-and-tough-love schtick.

The second thing you need to know about Future Food Stars is that it looks every bit as good as Kitchen Nightmares, Hotel Hell and Gordon, Gino and Fred. The Apprentice-style show is based around a series of challenges, including one where the 12 contestants have to conceptualise a dish on a highwire 1000ft above a canyon. As the big man would say, Merde!

Episode 1 of Future Food Stars airs at today at 9pm BST (4pm ET) on 31st March, on BBC One and streams live on BBC iPlayer (free of charge). Make sure you know how to watch Future Food Stars live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Watch Future Food Stars live stream for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream every episode of Future Food Stars free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Away from home? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Ramsay's Future Food Stars from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Future Food Stars on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Future Food Stars, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy Future Food Stars live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Can you watch Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars in the USA

A US version of Future Food Stars is in the works, but it won't be out till later this year at the earliest. There's no news on whether the UK version will debut in the States.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Future Food Stars free of charge on BBC iPlayer right now using a VPN. Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars official trailer

Future Food Stars – meet the contestants

Asher, 28, from Wales

Rogue - jams, chutneys and marmalades

PR graduate Asher saw his mum making and selling home-made jams at local markets and decided he wanted to make his own to appeal to a younger market. Four years ago he launched his own business and started experimenting with unusual flavours at home and took them to local food fairs and markets to sell.

His range includes Negroni Marmalade, Espresso Martini Marmalade, Strawberry and Tonka Bean Jam, Bravado Chilli Pepper Jam.

Amit, 38, from Worcestershire

Pandeli - bottled Indian sauces

Amit is a chef and pub/restaurant owner who has developed a range of small-batch authentic Indian sauces using the family recipes. He has developed three simmering sauces and a hot sauce and used his Art & Design skills to give his bottles a fresh modern branding.

Bola, 46, from Hertfordshire

Jitterbug - apple cider vinegar seltzers

Health coach and 50s enthusiast Bola was inspired after swapping fizzy drinks for a tonic she made with apple cider vinegar blended with fruit juices and sparkling water. She developed three flavours: Lemonade Swing, Orange Jive and Berry, each bottle or can only 40 calories.

Bola launched at speciality fairs in 2019, winning two start-up or innovation awards.

Jamie, 36, from Macclesfield

Savages Mussels - mussel bar

Jamie is an ex-Navy head chef who decide to take his cooking skills and open his own business showcasing his favourite ingredients: mussels. Wanting to show how diverse mussel-based dishes can be whilst promoting sustainable seafood consumption, he put his savings into a permanent stall at a local market.

He began selling innovative dishes, such as popcorn mussels, mussel burgers and is even developing a mussel stout.

Jen, 35, from Castleford

The Cocktail Pickers Club - bottled cocktails

Cocktail lover Jen decided to start her own bottled cocktail business after realising it could prove very expensive trying to make your own cocktails at home. She has brought out a range of fresh new cocktail flavours and is determined to take them to the next level by selling kegs of her cocktails to premium bars. She only uses real fruit and purees, so they are naturally low in sugar.

Flavours include rhubarb vodka, rum with mango and ginger, passionfruit martini, gin and elderflower.

Leah, 38, from London

Norah’s Brownies - free-from brownies

Leah wanted to create cakes for people with allergies or dietary requirements. Cupcakes and cookies had already been done, but she saw a gap in the market at that time for homemade, dairy-free, gluten-free brownies. She set up her own business and started making cookie sandwiches with a brownie in the middle and brownie donuts, and sells across London.

Matthew, 33, from London

Jackdaw - zero-waste restaurant

Matthew lives and breathes hospitality and feels now is the time to go it alone and open his first place with a zero-waste ethos and a social enterprise ambition. He wants to attract customers who care about giving back to the community.

Michelle, 45, from Abernethy (Perthshire)

Clootie McToot - clootie dumplings

After helping her son to run a stall at the school fair, Michelle was persuaded to go into business and sell her clootie dumplings. The large product range includes flabours such as Rhubarb and Ginger, Chocolate Orange and Irish cream liqueur, Damson Plum and Gin, and Strawberry and Prosecco, with new flavour combinations ever evolving.

Steph, 30, from Manchester

Chu Lo - Japanese-inspired soft drinks

Steph is a former Navy Lieutenant who has retired after 12 years as a Warfare Officer to pursue her business dream. She was inspired by a sour alcoholic drink she loved when stationed in Japan and decided to create her own soft version to market to gamers and the premium drinks market.

Valentina, 37, from London

Lele’s - vegan cake mixes & café

Famed for her vegan cakes, Valentina researched the vegan cake mix market and realised there was huge opportunity. She developed three mixes: vanilla cupcakes, banana bread and brownies. The cake mixes are inexpensive and easy to make (just add water, oil or/and plant-based milk). Valentina’s vision is to make tasty vegan food an accessible option for everyone.

Victoria, 28, from London

Sunmo - plantain based snacks

Victoria is a graduate of a business school in London. She has always wanted to forge her own path in life and be her own boss. As part of her business degree she launched a range of healthy snacks inspired by her mum’s plantain crisps. She has now expanded the range into other naturally vegan snacks. She has launched in a major high-end department store, won awards, and is hoping to get her new range into one of the biggest supermarket chains in the UK.

Vincenzo, 27, from London

Smokin’ Brothers - smoked salmon company

After a job working for a smoked salmon producer, Vincenzo saw their smoked salmon process and thought he could improve it, so wrote a business plan and pitched himself as a superior supplier and launched his business in 2019. His brand is sustainable, artisan, smoked (using only smoke and salt), hand sliced smoked salmon in fully compostable packaging.