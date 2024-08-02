Google TV Streamer: what we expect and what we want

Google has a new streaming device in the works. So the rumours say, anyway. But given that highly official-looking pictures of it have leaked – and the fact that Google can never keep its forthcoming devices under wraps – we would say the Google TV Streamer looks pretty certain.

Despite its clunky name, the Google Chromecast With Google TV was one of the better streamers of recent years. It earned a five-star review, and What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Big shoes to fill.

Google looks set to change course with its new device, moving away from the dongle design with a look that's more Apple TV. But what else will it change? Let's take a look...

There's no word on a price yet, but given the rumoured specs, it looks like a slight upgrade on the Chromecast with Google TV. That device launched at £60 / $50 / AU$99. We would expect the Google TV Streamer to be priced around the same, or maybe slightly higher if it does prove to be a more significant upgrade.

That would still place it below the Apple TV 4K, which sells for £149 / $130 / AU$219. In 2022, Google launched an HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV, which is even cheaper. It could repeat the move, with a more affordable, HD-only version to complement the 4K Google TV Streamer.

As for a launch date, Google is holding its Made By Google event on 13th August. It's highly likely we'll see the Google TV Streamer launch then (along with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds). Fanning the rumour flames, the Chromecast with Google TV has come down in price massively in recent weeks, suggesting retailers are clearing old stock to make way for the replacement model. All eyes on 13th August.

Google TV streamer: design leaks

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As you can see, the Google TV Streamer looks very different to the Chromecast with Google TV. It eschews the dongle design in favour of an Apple TV-style streaming box. But the design isn't completely new waters for Google – the rounded wedge design is in keeping with the Google Home and Google-owned Nest product ranges. It also looks quite similar to a speaker dock for a Pixel Tablet.

It looks like one of the bigger streaming devices around, though its dimensions haven't yet leaked. It's a far cry from the dongle days, when Google streamers would be tucked around the back of your TV out of sight – this one looks designed to sit under your TV in full view.

The images also show the remote control. This too has had a redesign – the Google Assistant button has been replaced with a Microphone one, and it's switched places with the Home button. The volume rocker has been moved from the side to the front, and there's a new shortcut button to assign to a particular service.

It seems Google is changing course – not only does the device have a whole new design, but a new name, too. Is this the end of the line for the Chromecast range? And does that mean a whole host of new features are in store?

Google TV streamer: feature rumours

(Image credit: Google)

As well as the pictures, we have a couple of specs to go on, courtesy of a regulatory filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) (via 9to5Google). This was registered by Quanta Computer, which has made other Google Pixel products, and suggests that the device will feature Ethernet and USB-C ports.

The Chromecast with Google TV has a USB-C port for plugging it into a power socket, but it lacks Ethernet. This socket would give the TV Streamer a wired internet connection (like the Chromecast Ultra), which should be more robust than wireless.

The filing also mentions HDMI, suggesting the TV Streamer has this port too (as does its predecessor), and a Thread radio for interacting with other smart devices without needing a separate hub.

Given its name, we would expect the Google TV operating system to come as standard.

All of which sounds good. But there are a couple of things we would like to see. The Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n and Wi-Fi 5GHz 802.11a/n/ac support mentioned isn't the newest, while the lack of ultra-wideband (UWB) support would preclude it from working with features like Tap to Cast. Unless Google has some new way of implementing it that it's yet to reveal...

We're also hoping for some performance improvements. While we enjoyed the Chromecast with Google TV's sense of rhythm, the audio does suffer from a lack of fullness. A bit more dynamism would go a long way. And while the Chromecast's picture is superb, we would like to see some improvements – Google has had four years to work on it, after all.

Given the larger size of the device, a faster processor and more power shouldn't be too big an ask. Let's hope this results in the performance improvements we're after.

Google TV streamer: early verdict

We're excited at the prospect of a new Google streamer. Despite being four years old, the Chromecast with Google TV is still one of the best of its kind (especially at its current low price), so any improvements could make for a really compelling device.

The big question is: can it compete with the Apple TV 4K? The Google TV Streamer will likely be much cheaper than Apple's device, so we wouldn't expect a direct rival. But Android fans – and streaming fans in general – could be in for a treat.

MORE:

Read the full Google Chromecast with Google TV review

Our picks for the best TVs

And the best media streamers and TV streaming devices