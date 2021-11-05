England vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

Tournament favourites England lock horns with South Africa on Saturday in what is set to be one of the most exciting Super 12 matches yet. Eoin Morgan's side have all but qualified for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup, but the Proteas need a win to be sure of advancing. Play gets underway at 2pm GMT at the Sharjah stadium. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs South Africa live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs South Africa live stream Date: 6th November 2021 Time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / midnight AEST Location: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa are currently third in Group 1 with six points, two points behind first-place England. Only the top two go through, so South Africa will need to leapfrog second-place Australia.

If the Baggy Greens lose to the West Indies in Saturday's first match, victory over England will see them into the semis. But if Australia beat the Windies, South Africa will need to smash England – and fast – to build up a higher Net Run Rate than Australia and make it to the knockout stages of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Simple, eh?

"It’s been labelled as a quarter-final for us, it’s a must-win game. I think that’s the main point," Temba Bavuma, the South Africa captain, told reporters on Friday. "We’ll have an opportunity, somewhere along our game, to control our net run rate or alter our approach."

England vs South Africa starts at 2pm GMT on Saturday, 6th November. Follow our guide to watch an England vs South Africa live stream from where you are in the world.

England vs South Africa free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch England vs South Africa live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Watch an England vs South Africa live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs South Africa, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs South Africa live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2021 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, including England vs South Africa, at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

England vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch England vs South Africa on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

England vs South Africa live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an England vs South Africa live stream plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

UK start times:

Super 12 – Group 1

Australia vs West Indies – 6 November, 10am

England vs South Africa – 6 November, 2pm

Super 12 – Group 2

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 7 November, 10am

Pakistan vs Scotland – 7 November, 2pm

India vs Namibia – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2 – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final – Sunday 14th November, 2pm