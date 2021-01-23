Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream: watch the FA Cup free in HD

Don't be surprised to see Frank Lampard field a strong side for the FA Cup fixture at home to Luton Town on Sunday. The under-fire Chelsea boss cannot afford any embarrassing slip-ups against lower league opposition with his job on the line. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream for free in HD wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream Kick-off: 12.00 GMT, 24th January Free live stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (7am, EST)

In many ways Luton are the perfect opposition for some Chelsea feel-good. The Hatters have lost seven of their last eight FA Cup ties against Premier League teams. Sitting thirteenth in the Championships Luton's form is patchy although they may fancy the trip to Stamford Bridge as something of a free hit.

Chelsea will be buoyed by the likely return of N'Golo Kante after a two-game absence. He may be joined by fresh faces like Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin and a switch in goal back to Kepa could be on the cards too.

Kick-off in this 4th round FA Cup fixture is on Sunday 24th January at midday (GMT) and 7am (EST). Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Luton Town free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream for free

The BBC has the rights to air Chelsea vs Luton Town in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

Chelsea vs Luton Town will be available on UK TVs on BBC One or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch the BBC iPlayer app when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on iPlayer and other services which may also otherwise block you.

Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream free in the US

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Chelsea vs Luton Town in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Chelsea vs Luton Town for free instead on the BBC by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town on DAZN

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Chelsea vs Luton Town and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

Chelsea vs Luton Town on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.