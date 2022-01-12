Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the Spanish Super Cup semi-final for free online and on TV, team news

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – even when it's played 3000 miles away from Spain, El Clasico is always one of the biggest events in the football calendar, and a Spanish Super Cup semi-final adds a little extra spice. This season's competition is being held in Saudi Arabia, but both teams will take this game as seriously as any other, with a place in the final at stake. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream Date: 12th January Kick off: 7pm GMT Location: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Saudi Arabia Free stream trial: SBS On Demand (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month)

New signing Ferran Torres is fit and starts for Barcelona after his move from Manchester City, with Luuk de Jong and Ousmane Dembélé joining the 21-year-old in attack. There's a familiar face at right-back, with the returning Dani Alves retaining his place after impressing in the 1-1 draw with Granada at the weekend.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro form a familiarly formidable midfield for Real Madrid, while David Alaba misses out having picked up a knock. Nacho fills in for the experienced Austrian and Lucas Vázquez drops to the bench to make way for Dani Carvajal.



Barcelona's recent troubles both on and off the pitch will mean Real Madrid go into the game as favourites, especially considering they currently hold a 17-point lead over their great rivals in La Liga. Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior have scored more goals this season than the entire Barcelona team combined.

Form goes out the window for derby games, though, and Barça will be hoping the change of scenery works in their favour. Can Xavi's work-in-progress side take a big step towards a record 14th Supercopa title?

It's a 7pm GMT kick-off (2pm ET) today, Wednesday 12th January, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Where else? Read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid free live stream

(Image credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:King_fahad_staduim.jpg)

Those in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on SBS On Demand – a free streaming service that has the rights to air the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

SBS is only available within Australia, but if you're an Aussie stuck in the UK or elsewhere outside your home country, you can access a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere – and watch the match free – using a VPN.

Here's how to use a VPN...

Watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream online using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Spanish Super Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money. What's not to like?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Spanish Super Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Spanish Super Cup in the US, as well as a host of other premium sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, for just $6.99 a month (or $13.99 a month if you bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu).

Alternatively, you can watch games free on SBS On Demand with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

There's also the option to watch ESPN through Sling, the cable replacement service. Subscription to Sling costs $35 a month but new subscribers get a free 3-day trial.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid FREE 3-day trial of Sling TV Barcelona vs Real Madrid FREE 3-day trial of Sling TV

Catch the Spanish Super Cup, and plenty of other blue chip sporting events, for less with this awesome deal. You can get your first three days of Sling TV completely free! After that, you'll pay $35 a month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the 2021/22 Spanish Super Cup in the UK have been snapped up by BT Sport, which means you'll be able to watch all three games in this year's competition live as part of your subscription.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be shown on BT Sport 1HD. The build-up starts at 6.30pm GMT for a 7pm kick-off. The other semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will also be shown on BT Sport 1HD. Kick-off is at 7pm on Thursday 13th January, but you can tune in for the pre-match chat from 6.45pm.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15 BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £15 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .