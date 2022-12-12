Argentina vs Croatia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina vs Croatia live stream: match preview

Argentina and Croatia are World Cup 2022's two best teams at channelling perceived injustices into barnstorming performances. Now the two meet in the first semi-final. Both love to rail against a lack of respect from their opposition, so it will be fascinating to see how they bend this game's narrative to their will. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Argentina play football as if holding a knife in their teeth. The classic spirit and tenacity of the street was there for all to see in the Albiceleste's quarter-final defeat of the Netherlands, particularly their reaction to how the Dutch had attempting some Machiavellian tactics of their own to gain an advantage in the penalty shootout.

Ultimately, spot-kick expert Emiliano Martinez – hardly backwards about coming forwards when it comes to the dark arts in a shootout – saved from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis to secure Argentina's semi-final spot. Even the great Lionel Messi was a bit spiky at full time, zoning out of a TV interview to shout "what are you looking at, stupid?" at a yet-to-be-identified member of the Dutch squad off-camera.

Croatia have won successive shootouts to reach yet another World Cup semi-final. If knocking out Japan was to be expected in an attritional game neither side really deserved to win, then the Vatreni's comeback against tournament favourites Brazil was typical of the Balkans at their belligerent best.

Three minutes from exiting the tournament after Neymar's wonderful goal, Zlatko Dalic's side didn't give in and Bruno Petkovic's deflected strike ensure that penalties would be Croatia's friend again. They have reached the semi-finals by leading for just 45 minutes (against Canada) throughout the tournament but the mental strength that Luka Modric and Co have to excel at big moments is staggering. Right-back Josip Juranovic has also impressed this tournament.

This semi-final match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 88,966-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Argentina vs Croatia live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Argentina vs Croatia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Argentina vs Croatia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Argentina vs Croatia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Argentina vs Croatia live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Argentina vs Croatia live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Croatia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Argentina vs Croatia live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Argentina vs Croatia live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Argentina vs Croatia live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Croatia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Argentina vs Croatia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Argentina vs Croatia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Argentina vs Croatia live stream kick-off times

Global Argentina vs Croatia kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe, including Croatia: 8pm

8pm USA (EDT/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Wednesday)

6am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 8am (Wednesday)

8am (Wednesday) India: 12.30am (Wednesday)

12.30am (Wednesday) Argentina: 4pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

SEMI-FINALS:

Tuesday 13th December

Argentina vs Croatia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Wednesday 14th December

France vs Morocco (Al Bayt, Al Khor; 7pm)